Tingle Creek Chase betting offer: secure £30 in free bets with Betfair at Sandown this Saturday

The 2023 Tingle Creek Chase is here and Betfair have a brilliant bonus offer up for grabs, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Betfair.

Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top Betfair free bet bonus .

Already have an account with Betfair? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for the Tingle Creek Chase:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Tingle Creek Chase betting preview

It's time for one of the early season highlights - the Tingle Creek Chase. Past winners include Moscow Flyer, Kauto Star, Sprinter Sacre, Un De Sceaux and Altior. Who can join the greats at Sandown on Saturday?

Could this be the season where Jonbon announces himself as the game's finest two-mile chaser? He is currently an odds-on favourite for Tingle Creek glory, and has the chance to lay down a serious marker in the Champion Chase division.

Potential opponents include last season's winner Edwardstone and Irish raider Captain Guinness. It is a race to savour.

How to claim your Tingle Creek Chase betting offer

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your £30 free bet to place on any of the races in the UK and Ireland this weekend.

Sign up for Betfair using this link here Complete all required details Make a deposit of £10 using a card Place your first bet to meet the sign up requirements



Tingle Creek Chase betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Tingle Creek Chase betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Place a min £10 bet on horse racing

Min odds 1/2 (1.5)

Receive £30 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Please gamble responsibly

T&Cs apply



Saturday's start time for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

Here is when to watch the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown this Saturday:

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Why should you choose Betfair for your Tingle Creek Chase bets?

Betfair have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience at Sandown. With their reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Betfair guarantee an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra places at Betfair

With Betfair, you can enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including on Saturday, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Betfair

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Betfair has a user-friendly app that is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Betfair also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Betfair marketing and trading teams join forces to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Betfair offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.