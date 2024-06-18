Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets

Racing fans were treated to a spectacle on the opening day of Royal Ascot and with four glorious days still to go, Sky Bet are ready and waiting to help you with your punting with their promotions, special offers and unbeatable odds.

This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet.

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets for Royal Ascot. This fantastic offer won’t hang around so click here to claim your share before it’s too late.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile, bet on sports, and secure £40 in free bets. There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Royal Ascot day two preview

A mouthwatering duel between last year’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare turf winner Inspiral is the headline clash in Wednesday’s feature, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes .

Just 30 minutes before, Rogue Millennium, successful in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for trainer Tom Clover and owners the Rogues Gallery 12 months ago before being sold for 1.65 million guineas in December, bids to defend her crown on her second start for Joseph O'Brien.

That is one of three Group 2s, alongside the Queen’s Vase , in which Ryan Moore rides Lingfield Derby Trial second Illinois, and the Queen Mary , which bookends the card with another juvenile race in the Windsor Castle , while the 30-runner Royal Hunt Cup and Kensington Palace Stakes should provide great betting proposition for punters.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot day two offer: £40 in free bets

The Sky Bet welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Royal Ascot day two betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 Sky Bet free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1

You will receive your £40 free bets instantly, credited as 4 x £10 free bets

Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only.

First single & E/W bet only.

5p minimum stake.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets exclude virtual.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Grab £40 in free bets from Sky Bet for Royal Ascot by clicking the image below

Where to spend your £40 in free bets for Royal Ascot day two

With Sky Bet offering great rewards on a competitive field of runners, you may not know what to spend your £40 in free bets for day two of Royal Ascot. Fortunately, we have some suggestions for you here:

Miss Rascal to win the Queen Mary Stakes @17-2 with Sky Bet

Was a huge eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket, making headway from the rear after a slower than ideal start to finish sixth, and that form has been franked numerous times from those in front of her. She confirmed her promise when running away with a course-and-distance maiden, form that’s been franked by wins for the next two home, and she’s well thought of by her trainers.

Shadow Army to win the Windsor Castle Stakes @5-1 with Sky Bet

Looked a smart prospect when strong at the finish to beat a previous winner on his debut at York last month. Runner-up scored in Listed company on his next start to boost the form and Richard Fahey’s runner has since been bought into by emerging ownership force Wathnan Racing, so expect a good show.



Note, these odds are subject to change.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Day two Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day two on Wednesday, June 19 is the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Wednesday, June 19

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Sky Bet?

The £40 Royal Ascot free bet is a good enough reason to join Sky Bet, but there’s more. This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport. Here are some Sky Bet flexes.

Sky Bet offers user-friendly mobile app

A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race run at Royal Ascot, including winning distances and the number of finishers. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

Sky Bet offer several promotions

The welcome bonus is just one of several promotions and free bets available at Sky Bet. The trading and marketing teams ensure there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

The Sky Bet welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Sky Bet runs several high-profile and popular recurring promotions on horse racing and sport. Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during Royal Ascot. If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.