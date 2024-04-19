Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup betting offer

The FA Cup returns this weekend with semi-final action at Wembley Stadium, as Manchester City take on Chelsea. To mark the occasion, Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 if you back Manchester City to win .

Can Pep Guardiola's men secure their place in the final as they bid to secure their second successive FA Cup win, or will Chelsea book a place in the FA Cup final in May? Get 40-1 for a Manchester City win in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City vs Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips for Saturday's match

Here's our 15-1 bet slip for Manchester City vs Chelsea:

Man City to win @4-7 with Paddy Power

Current FA Cup holders Manchester City will be sore after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, and this tournament presents the next best opportunity to claim some silverware this season, with the Premier League title race far from over. Chelsea will be well up for this though and are fresh off the back of a 6-0 demolition of Everton. Mauricio Pochettino will also want to make up for their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool. We tip serial winners Man City to have too much for an unpredictable Chelsea.

Erling Haaland to score first @3-1 with Paddy Power

Besides Thiago Silva, there is an element of naivety among the centre-backs for Chelsea. Axel Disasi, while physically impressive, can get caught out on occasion - Haaland should be too hot to handle. He's our pick to get the scoring underway.

Both teams to score @4-7 with Paddy Power

Neither of these sides have looked defensively sound this season, and both leave themselves exposed at the back with their attacking intent. We expect an open and hopefully high-scoring contest.

Cole Palmer to have 1+ shots on target @5-4 with Paddy Power

After his midweek hattrick, Cole Palmer is in sensational form and we can't not back him to have at least a shot on target at this price.

How can I watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup semi-final match?

You can watch the match on BBC One.

Grab enhanced odds of 40-1 for a Manchester City win against Chelsea

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 for Manchester City to beat Chelsea.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your 40-1 betting offer and use it on this FA Cup semi-final clash. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

