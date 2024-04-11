Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day

The Grand National Festival has arrived, with three days of high-quality entertainment culminating in the biggest race in the world on Saturday.

Grand National meeting preview

Racing enthusiasts will converge in Liverpool for the prestigious three-day Aintree Festival, culminating in the highlight of the jump racing season, the Grand National, on Saturday.

The festivities commence on Thursday with four Grade 1 races: the Manifesto Novices' Chase, the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, Aintree Bowl, and Aintree Hurdle. Nicky Henderson, seeking redemption after a challenging Cheltenham Festival, will be aiming for a strong start with notable entries including last year's Bowl victor Shishkin and Triumph Hurdle favorite Sir Gino.

The Foxhunters' Chase offers an early glimpse of the National course, with reigning champion Famous Clermont returning to defend his title, alongside contenders vying to follow in the footsteps of past Grade 2 Mares' bumper winners like Dysart Enos and Ashroe Diamond.

Friday's Topham Chase, another showcase of the National fences, stands out as a prime opportunity for a British victory, a feat achieved by only Willie Mullins for Ireland since 2006. The day may also feature Jonbon in the Melling Chase, alongside potential future stars in other Grade 1 races such as the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle, and Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

The climax of the festival, the Randox Grand National, captivates millions nationwide with 34 horses challenging the sport's most iconic fences. Corach Rambler aims for consecutive victories, a feat echoed by legends like Red Rum and Tiger Roll, facing competition from last year's runner-up Vanillier and the Irish Grand National champion I Am Maximus in a predominantly Irish field.

The anticipation for the Grand National is heightened by three Grade 1 races - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle, and Liverpool Hurdle - complemented by competitive handicaps and concluding with a bumper, setting the stage for the festival's grand finale.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.