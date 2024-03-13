Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday

Looking to get the most out of your Cheltenham Festival free bets? We have tips here for day three as well as the best offers to claim for each race, including which bookmakers are offering extra places on which races at Cheltenham.

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is underway and the entertainment on the track is always memorable, with punters trying to score a profit at the end of the meeting.

Our expert provides you with a well-thought-out selection, including the reasoning behind it, to help you through the festival.

Grey Dawning 5-2 generally

Grey Dawning’s form is stacking up increasingly well. He was an unlucky second to Ginny's Destiny, who franked the form when lumping top weight in a Cheltenham handicap on his next start, and is now 3lb better off with that rival, while he gave Grade 1-winning hurdler Apple Away 10lb and a 14-length beating at Warwick last time. His stamina is a big plus too.

Farouk D'Alene 16-1 generally

Looked to be going places over fences two years ago, just being touched off in a Grade 1 and winning a Grade 2 before coming down two-out when looking likely to mount a serious challenge in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival. That fall seems to have knocked his confidence over the larger obstacles, as he followed a first fence departure with a poor effort at Thurles in November, but he showed he retains plenty of ability when narrowly denied in a qualifier for this at Leopardstown in December. Hasn't been seen since, but he goes well fresh and 7lb claimer Rob James is enlisted, so he could well despite a high mark.

Conflated 8-1 generally

Conflated had won three of his last four starts around this trip before the 2022 Ryanair, in which he was still travelling well before coming down at the second last, and a drop to this distance looks the right move after two tired unseats over three miles recently. He's a class act and the recent rain is a big help as well.

Teahupoo 2-1 generally

Teahupoo is a straightforward selection as he looks to be the best horse and in his ideal race. He was an unfortunate third in the Stayers' last season but is an improver and posted a top-class effort when defeating Impaire Et Passe over a trip too short in the Hatton's Grace. That confirmed his quality and a fast-paced three miles looks to be exactly what he wants. He is already setting a high standard in a moderate division but promises more and looks the one to beat.

Crebilly 10-3 generally

Crebilly, who arrives here on a lenient-looking handicap mark of 140, looked as though he was about to beat Ginny's Destiny when unluckily falling in a chase on the Old course here in November and although his jumping let him down in the closing stages next time, he was much better in an Exeter novice last time. That looks strong form given the runner-up filled the same position in the Grade 2 Pendil on his next start and as long as he can avoid bad luck on the way round, he should be a major threat.

Jade De Grugy 2-1 generally

She was impressive when winning on her stable debut in December, with a useful horse in second trailing in her wake, and backed that up when comfortably accounting for a Willie Mullins-trained rival in a Grade 3 mares' novice at Fairhouse in January. The five-year-old has the potential to improve to boss what looks an open division.

Daily Present 14-1 generally

Daily Present was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in a novice hurdle and there could be loads more to come over fences.

