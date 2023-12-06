£40 free bets from Paddy Power for December: new customer betting offer
Spread the joy of the holiday season with Paddy Power's December betting bonus. Embrace the festive spirit as Paddy Power welcome new customers with a generous £40 in free bets, perfect for enjoying the holidays and making the most of the exciting races ahead.
Unwrap £40 in free bets this Christmas with this Paddy Power offer
Unlock £40 in free bets by placing a £10 stake at Paddy Power.
Simply register with Paddy Power and follow the provided steps to enjoy this exclusive offer of £40 in free bets.
How to claim your Paddy Power betting offer
We'll walk you through the steps to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 free bets. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Go to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Christmas betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
Here are Paddy Power's sign-up offer terms and conditions:
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
- Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&Cs
What to spend your £40 in free bets on in December
The month of December witnesses a flurry of sporting events, particularly in racing and football. With a line-up of Grade 1 races set during the Christmas season, you won't find yourself short of runners and riders to bet with your newly acquired Paddy Power free bets. Here are some key races:
Christmas Horse Racing
- Saturday, December 9 @ 3.00pm (Sandown) - Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1)
- Saturday, December 16 @ 1.50pm (Cheltenham) - Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase
- Tuesday, December 26 @ 2.30pm (Kempton) - Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1)
- Wednesday, December 27 @ 2.50pm (Chepstow) - Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase
Premier League Football
Exciting showdowns await as the Premier League gears up for matchdays 14-20 throughout December. Here are some of winter's biggest clashes:
- Wednesday, December 6 @ 8.15pm - Manchester United v Chelsea
- Thursday, December 7 @ 7.30pm - Everton v Newcastle
- Sunday, December 10 @ 4.30pm - Tottenham v Newcastle
- Sunday, December 17 @ 4.30pm - Liverpool v Manchester United
- Saturday, December 23 @ 5.30pm - Liverpool v Arsenal
Why claim your £40 Christmas free bet with Paddy Power?
Paddy Power have some of the best betting odds because they have one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all sport.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back.
Furthermore, the odds are usually competitive, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Need more reasons to claim your Paddy Power free bets? Here are five
Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets
Paddy Power offer the best price on all major events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app before a big tournament, race or match and you'll see Paddy Power are head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.
Paddy Power have a modern and user-friendly app
The Paddy Power app is modern and user friendly. It has an intuitive and easy-to-navigate user interface, making it easy to find and bet on your desired markets quickly.
The app is also regularly updated with new features and improved performance to ensure a better user experience.
Once you install and log in to the app, you can take advantage of the live streams, pick your favourite sports and casino games, bet on the events, transfer funds and check your balance all from the comfort of your own home.
Promotions and specials
Paddy Power offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check the golf betting offers special promotions before placing your bets.
Multiple matches to choose from
Beyond golf, Paddy Power offer matches and markets in a range of sports, including tennis, cricket, darts, greyhound racing, golf, American sports, horse racing, rugby union, cycling, Gaelic sports and Aussie rules football.
Each sports section has multiple betting markets. Customers also have access to live betting with in-play markets.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 6 December 2023inBetting offers
Last updated 10:00, 6 December 2023
