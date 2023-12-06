£40 free bets from Paddy Power for December: new customer betting offer

Spread the joy of the holiday season with Paddy Power's December betting bonus. Embrace the festive spirit as Paddy Power welcome new customers with a generous £40 in free bets , perfect for enjoying the holidays and making the most of the exciting races ahead.

Unwrap £40 in free bets this Christmas with this Paddy Power offer

Unlock £40 in free bets by placing a £10 stake at Paddy Power.

Simply register with Paddy Power and follow the provided steps to enjoy this exclusive offer of £40 in free bets.

How to claim your Paddy Power betting offer

We'll walk you through the steps to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 free bets . It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Go to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage

Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Christmas betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are Paddy Power's sign-up offer terms and conditions:

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled

18+, begambleaware.org

begambleaware.org Click for a complete list of T&Cs

What to spend your £40 in free bets on in December

The month of December witnesses a flurry of sporting events, particularly in racing and football. With a line-up of Grade 1 races set during the Christmas season, you won't find yourself short of runners and riders to bet with your newly acquired Paddy Power free bets . Here are some key races:

Christmas Horse Racing

Saturday, December 9 @ 3.00pm ( Sandown ) - Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1)

Sandown Saturday, December 16 @ 1.50pm ( Cheltenham ) - Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase

Cheltenham Tuesday, December 26 @ 2.30pm ( Kempton ) - Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1)

Kempton Wednesday, December 27 @ 2.50pm (Chepstow ) - Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase

Premier League Football

Exciting showdowns await as the Premier League gears up for matchdays 14-20 throughout December. Here are some of winter's biggest clashes:

Wednesday, December 6 @ 8.15pm - Manchester United v Chelsea

Thursday, December 7 @ 7.30pm - Everton v Newcastle

Sunday, December 10 @ 4.30pm - Tottenham v Newcastle

Sunday, December 17 @ 4.30pm - Liverpool v Manchester United

Saturday, December 23 @ 5.30pm - Liverpool v Arsenal

Why claim your £40 Christmas free bet with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power have some of the best betting odds because they have one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all sport.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back.

Furthermore, the odds are usually competitive, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Need more reasons to claim your Paddy Power free bets? Here are five

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offer the best price on all major events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app before a big tournament, race or match and you'll see Paddy Power are head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.

Paddy Power have a modern and user-friendly app

The Paddy Power app is modern and user friendly. It has an intuitive and easy-to-navigate user interface, making it easy to find and bet on your desired markets quickly.

The app is also regularly updated with new features and improved performance to ensure a better user experience.

Once you install and log in to the app, you can take advantage of the live streams, pick your favourite sports and casino games, bet on the events, transfer funds and check your balance all from the comfort of your own home.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app . Check the golf betting offers special promotions before placing your bets.

Multiple matches to choose from

Beyond golf, Paddy Power offer matches and markets in a range of sports, including tennis, cricket, darts, greyhound racing, golf, American sports, horse racing, rugby union, cycling, Gaelic sports and Aussie rules football.

Each sports section has multiple betting markets. Customers also have access to live betting with in-play markets.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.