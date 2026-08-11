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Perth Tips

Find the latest free horse racing tips for Perth racecourse, provided by our team of expert tipsters. All tips are available from 6pm the night before racing, including exclusive selections from our top tipsters available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

Free Perth TipsFind the full list of free Perth racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
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padlockPremium Perth TipsExclusive Perth racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
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