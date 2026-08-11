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Kilbeggan Tips

Get the latest horse racing tips ahead of Kilbeggan's next race meeting. You'll find selections from our Irish racing experts across the card, including their best bet of the day, posted by 6pm the night before the race. For Racing Post+ subscribers, you'll also have access to our premium tips so ensure you are logged in to access them.

Free Kilbeggan TipsFind the full list of free Kilbeggan racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
There are currently no tips available for today
padlockPremium Kilbeggan TipsExclusive Kilbeggan racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
There are currently no tips available for today
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