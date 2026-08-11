Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Kempton Tips
Get the best horse racing tips for Kempton from our team of expert tipsters. You'll find free selections for each race on the card, including a best bet of the day indicated by a three-star rating. Exclusive premium tips are also available for Racing Post+ subscribers.
There are currently no tips available for today
Free Kempton TipsFind the full list of free Kempton racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
There are currently no tips available for today
Premium Kempton TipsExclusive Kempton racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.