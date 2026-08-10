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Kelso Tips
Find the latest free horse racing tips for Kelso racecourse, provided by our team of expert tipsters. All tips are available from 6pm the night before racing, including exclusive selections from our top tipsters available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
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Free Kelso TipsFind the full list of free Kelso racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
There are currently no tips available for today
Premium Kelso TipsExclusive Kelso racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.