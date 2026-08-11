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Hamilton Tips

Get the best horse racing tips for Hamilton from our team of expert tipsters. You'll find free selections for each race on the card, including a best bet of the day indicated by a three-star rating. Exclusive premium tips are also available for Racing Post+ subscribers.

Free Hamilton TipsFind the full list of free Hamilton racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
Horsesort
Race Locationsort
Tipster & Confidence Ratingsort
Oddssort
Silk
Tanjen
17:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Tanjen
17:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Tanjen
17:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Baldetti
18:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Baldetti
18:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Baldetti
18:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sheikhnshah
18:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sheikhnshah
18:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sheikhnshah
18:30 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Postdata
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Postdata
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Postdata
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Sam Hardy
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Sam Hardy
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Point Of Contact
19:00 Hamilton
Sam Hardy
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Altareq
19:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Epidavros
19:30 Hamilton
Graham Wheldon, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Epidavros
19:30 Hamilton
Graham Wheldon, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Epidavros
19:30 Hamilton
Graham Wheldon, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry March, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry Wilson, The Punt
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry Wilson, The Punt
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Milford
20:00 Hamilton
Harry Wilson, The Punt
rating
rating
rating
padlockPremium Hamilton TipsExclusive Hamilton racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
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