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Hamilton Tips
Get the best horse racing tips for Hamilton from our team of expert tipsters. You'll find free selections for each race on the card, including a best bet of the day indicated by a three-star rating. Exclusive premium tips are also available for Racing Post+ subscribers.
Free Hamilton TipsFind the full list of free Hamilton racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
Horse
Race Location
Tipster & Confidence Rating
Odds
Premium Hamilton TipsExclusive Hamilton racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.