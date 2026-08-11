Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Carlisle Tips

Find the latest free horse racing tips for Carlisle racecourse, provided by our team of expert tipsters. All tips are available from 6pm the night before racing, including exclusive selections from our top tipsters available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

Free Carlisle TipsFind the full list of free Carlisle racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
Horsesort
Race Locationsort
Tipster & Confidence Ratingsort
Oddssort
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Tees George
14:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Tees George
14:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Tees George
14:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Influencer Man
15:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Influencer Man
15:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Influencer Man
15:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Jenever
16:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Jenever
16:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Jenever
16:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Peter Entwistle, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Shipshape
16:45 Carlisle
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Dance Time
16:45 Carlisle
RP Multiple
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Dance Time
16:45 Carlisle
RP Multiple
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Dance Time
16:45 Carlisle
RP Multiple
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sparkling Pink
17:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sparkling Pink
17:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Sparkling Pink
17:15 Carlisle
Chris Wilson, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
padlockPremium Carlisle TipsExclusive Carlisle racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
There are currently no tips available for today
OUR PICK OF TIPS