Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Carlisle Tips
Find the latest free horse racing tips for Carlisle racecourse, provided by our team of expert tipsters. All tips are available from 6pm the night before racing, including exclusive selections from our top tipsters available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Free Carlisle TipsFind the full list of free Carlisle racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.
Horse
Race Location
Tipster & Confidence Rating
Odds
There are currently no tips available for today
Premium Carlisle TipsExclusive Carlisle racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.