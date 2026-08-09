Exclusive Ayr racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Find the full list of free Ayr racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Free Ayr Tips Find the full list of free Ayr racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Whether it is the competitive Flat handicaps in the summer or the jumps contests in the spring, here’s everything you need to know.

Here is the Racing Post’s ultimate guide to betting at Ayr, featuring draw stats, trainers and jockeys to follow, and more Ayr tips.

The track’s feature contest in the jumps season is the Scottish Grand National, which has proved pivotal to the jumps trainers’ championship in recent seasons, alongside the Ayr Gold Cup on the Flat in September.

Ayr racecourse is a dual-purpose venue with some of Scotland’s best Flat racing in the summer and a full jumps calendar over winter.

Ayr Track Features

Autor: Catherine Macrae



Ayr has both a Flat turf course and a jumps track, with the two oval circuits around one and a half miles round.

Both tracks are left-handed, undulating and galloping, with a downhill turn heading into the straight and a slight incline on the run to the line.

On the Flat, sprint races - which include the track’s feature Ayr Gold Cup - are staged on the straight course, with the venue’s wide home straight allowing fields of 25 runners for some of its biggest events.

Over jumps, there are nine fences/hurdles per circuit, with races ranging between two miles and the Scottish Grand National distance of four miles.

While the track’s location by the sea makes it one of the more durable venues in Britain against the frost and snow, heavy ground has been reported to ride particularly gruelling and will play into the hands of staying types.

Key Ayr tips (betting takeaway): Look for horses who stay well because the galloping nature of the track suits those with longer strides. Stayers perform particularly strongly when the ground is testing at Ayr.

Ayr Key races

Scottish Grand National (4m, Chase, April) - A competitive handicap that is the biggest jumping contest in Scotland. It traditionally goes to strong staying chasers and has been targeted in recent years by Willie Mullins, with the £150,000 on offer pivotal to the British jumps trainers’ championship.

Ayr Gold Cup (6f, Flat, September) - The headline event at Scotland’s most valuable Flat meeting of the year. The handicap sprint attracts a full field of 28 runners and is a difficult punting prospect, with double-priced winners regularly emerging triumphant.

Scottish Champion Hurdle (2m, Hurdles, April) - A Grade 2 contest which is staged on the same day as the Scottish Grand National and has been a happy hunting ground for many emerging talents. Sea Pigeon and Alderbrook are some of the race’s more famous winners while more recent stars have included 2014 third My Tent Or Yours and 2023 winner Rubaud.

Firth of Clyde Stakes (6f, Flat, September) - Scotland’s only Group race on the Flat, this Group 3 sprint typically draws some promising juvenile fillies from prominent Newmarket yards up to Ayr. Paul Mulrennan is the winningmost jockey in the 6f contest with his latest of three wins coming on Barefoot Angel in 2022.

Key Kempton tips (betting takeaway): Willie Mullins has been the man to follow in the Scottish Grand National, but only in recent years when chasing the British trainer’s championship. If he doesn’t have a shot at that his runners might not be so potent. Paul Mulrennan is a man to follow on the flat at the track, especially over sprint trips.

Ayr Draw Bias (AW Course) // Pace (Flat)

The sprint course at Ayr is famous for hosting big-field handicaps like the Gold, Silver and Bronze Cups, but it can be tricky to read from a draw perspective.

High draws towards the stands’ side have traditionally favoured, but in recent years there has been a notable change towards low-to-middle draws often holding the upper hand. That advantage has been magnified when the ground is riding on the soft side of good.

The key point is that winners nowadays tend to race in the groups where the best pace is located and that doesn’t always mean the one with the most front-runners. It’s the group that provides the most evenly run race that comes out on top, not the one that goes off fastest.

Over 5f on fast ground it can often pay to be towards the stands’ side of the track (high draws), while on the round course the draw bias is negligible. Low-drawn front-runners obviously go the shortest way around, however, and that isn’t to be ignored.

Key Ayr tips (betting takeaway): The draw advantage on the sprint course is dependent on the ground and where the best pace is located. Overall the bias is negligible, but as a rule of thumb it’s better to be low-to-middle on soft ground and high on faster.





Horse Racing Expert View: How to bet on Ayr

Nobody has saddled more winners at Ayr this decade than Jim Goldie, who has saddled more than 1,000 runners at the track in that time and targets all of the big Flat races at the meeting. Goldie saddles no more than 30 miles away from the course and it’s his local venue, so his runners are always worth giving a second look.

Over jumps it’s Lucinda Russell who leads the way. She now trains in partnership with Michael Scudamore and the pair will be targeting the Scottish Grand National meeting in April. Russell had success in the big race with Mighty Thunder in 2018.

Other names to look out for are Iain Jardine (Flat) and Nick Alexander (jumps). Both don’t have to travel far to get to the west coast of Scotland and enjoy lots of success.

Course form is key, as it is at any track, while the ability to jump and travel while holding a good position is important. However, the ground can get very testing in winter over jumps and stamina, rather than speed, often proves the key to winning.

That probably explains why the progeny of the mudloving stayer Westerner seem to perform well at the course. He is the leading sire over jumps, while Dark Angel and Kodiac lead the way on the Flat. Milan’s progeny also perform well over longer trips.





