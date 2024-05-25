Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Francophone 2.05 Goodwood

Well held on soft ground in the Group 2 May Hill at Doncaster (mile) last September but useful form otherwise; beat a subsequent winner on last month's Southwell return (1m, all-weather) and second of seven in the Group 3 Musidora at York (1m2f, good) ten days ago; major chance on these terms; entered in the Ribblesdale.

Brooklyn Nine Nine 2.45 York

Won 6f novice last spring; yet to win a handicap but several runs strongly suggest he is ahead of his mark, including from bad draw over course-and-distance in September; raced freely and again met trouble when fourth at Thirsk on last week's return (6f, good to firm), a run that should have sharpened him up nicely; Raul Da Silva has had just one ride for the yard in the last five seasons, finishing second on Show Me Show Me in a valuable handicap in September 2022; intriguing contender despite stepping up in class.

Divine Comedy 3.30 Haydock

Nearly always ridden these days by Kaiya Fraser; last season went well, including winning three of five turf starts, and she reappeared four weeks ago with a respectable third at Doncaster over 1m4f, which may well be inadequate these days; won sole start here, goes well on soft and, after one attempt, could have significantly more to offer at this trip; lots to like.

O'Faolains Glory 6.50 Cartmel

Came good over hurdles in first-time cheekpieces last month (yielding ground) and jumped well under very positive ride before holding on well to score on chasing debut at Downpatrick (2m3f, good) a fortnight ago; moves up in trip today and could be very hard to catch around here.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

