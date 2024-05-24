Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Vandeek (2.25 Haydock)

Fancied to firm up his Commonwealth Cup credentials after some smart recent work on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Vandeek 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Punt nap

Shantwopointfive (4.00 Cartmel)

Point-to-point winner who was second to a subsequent winner at Southwell last month. Should get off the mark under rules for Warren Greatrex here.

Charlie Huggins

Shantwopointfive 16:00 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Handicappers' nap

Test Of Love (7.30 Salisbury)

Finished clear with a subsequent winner on his reappearance at Pontefract last month, shaping like this extra furlong would suit at Newcastle last time. Can get off the mark under Shane Kelly.

Paul Curtis

Test Of Love 19:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Eyecatcher

Jakarta (2.35 Goodwood)

Excuses on her debut at Newmarket, a race that's worked out well, and is bred to relish step up in trip for Paul and Oliver Cole.

Mark Brown

Jakarta 14:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Speed figures

True Legend (3.10 Goodwood)

Found one too good on his Lingfield return a fortnight ago but with improvement anticipated this longer trip may bring out the best in him.

Dave Edwards

True Legend 15:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Boardman (4.05 Chester)

Couldn't land a blow from his wide draw here last time, but is a three-time course winner, all in late May, and is 5lb lower than for the most recent of those victories.

Simon Giles

Boardman 16:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Tim Easterby

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Haydock, Cartmel and Chester

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.