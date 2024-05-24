Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Newmarket nap
Vandeek (2.25 Haydock)
Fancied to firm up his Commonwealth Cup credentials after some smart recent work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Shantwopointfive (4.00 Cartmel)
Point-to-point winner who was second to a subsequent winner at Southwell last month. Should get off the mark under rules for Warren Greatrex here.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Test Of Love (7.30 Salisbury)
Finished clear with a subsequent winner on his reappearance at Pontefract last month, shaping like this extra furlong would suit at Newcastle last time. Can get off the mark under Shane Kelly.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Jakarta (2.35 Goodwood)
Excuses on her debut at Newmarket, a race that's worked out well, and is bred to relish step up in trip for Paul and Oliver Cole.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
True Legend (3.10 Goodwood)
Found one too good on his Lingfield return a fortnight ago but with improvement anticipated this longer trip may bring out the best in him.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Boardman (4.05 Chester)
Couldn't land a blow from his wide draw here last time, but is a three-time course winner, all in late May, and is 5lb lower than for the most recent of those victories.
Simon Giles
