Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Peaches And Cream (2.15 Musselburgh)

Should be suited by the return to an extreme trip and can enhance Gavin Cromwell's fine record in Britain this season.
Ron Wood

Silk
Peaches And Cream14:15 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Speed figures

Scamallach Liath (3.10 Sandown)

Has finished placed in all six starts and Harry Derham's progressive seven-year-old can add to his earlier Ascot success.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Scamallach Liath15:10 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

The Punt nap

Grozni (3.45 Sandown)

The trip won't be an issue for Grozni, who produced a career-best effort over fences when finishing behind Twinjets at Doncaster in December, and the booking of Harry Cobden is a major advantage.
Liam Headd

Silk
Grozni15:45 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

Handicappers' nap

The Four Sixes (2.42 Wetherby)

Impressed when beating subsequent course winner Santos Blue here on Boxing Day and with the talented Dylan Johnston taking 5lb off, he should make a bold bid to follow up.
Steve Mason

Silk
The Four Sixes14:42 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

West Country

Hermes Allen (2.35 Sandown)

Outstanding chase prospect who comes here after a good run behind Il Est Francais. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Hermes Allen14:35 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Moreginplease (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Yet to win in 12 starts but went close behind Jazzy Angel two starts back and has a 5lb swing with the winner that day. Not as good next time but drops back down in class and has solid claims of ending winless run.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Moreginplease17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Noble Tnr: John Ryan

