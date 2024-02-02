Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Peaches And Cream (2.15 Musselburgh)
Should be suited by the return to an extreme trip and can enhance Gavin Cromwell's fine record in Britain this season.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Scamallach Liath (3.10 Sandown)
Has finished placed in all six starts and Harry Derham's progressive seven-year-old can add to his earlier Ascot success.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Grozni (3.45 Sandown)
The trip won't be an issue for Grozni, who produced a career-best effort over fences when finishing behind Twinjets at Doncaster in December, and the booking of Harry Cobden is a major advantage.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
The Four Sixes (2.42 Wetherby)
Impressed when beating subsequent course winner Santos Blue here on Boxing Day and with the talented Dylan Johnston taking 5lb off, he should make a bold bid to follow up.
Steve Mason
West Country
Hermes Allen (2.35 Sandown)
Outstanding chase prospect who comes here after a good run behind Il Est Francais. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Moreginplease (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Yet to win in 12 starts but went close behind Jazzy Angel two starts back and has a 5lb swing with the winner that day. Not as good next time but drops back down in class and has solid claims of ending winless run.
Tom Gibbings
