Paul Kealy's play of the day at Leopardstown

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Jetara

1.20 Leopardstown

Willie Mullins saddles the first two in the betting, but Predators Gold looks short enough having been firmly put in his place by the admittedly very promising Caldwell Potter last time.

There is every likelihood Gigginstown runner will be more at home going markedly up in trip, but as things stand he's not miles clear of some of his fellow geldings, and it is easy to argue his form is not as good as that of the mare Jetara .

Out of a sister to Champion Hurdle winner Jezki, Jetara has been a massive improver upped in trip for Jessica Harrington this season, and she's won her last three starts by an aggregate of nearly 30 lengths, including a Listed race and a Grade 3.

She was never stronger than at the death over 2m4f here last time, and looks the value to make the most of her 7lb allowance.

Jetara 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Read these next:

'She's been a massive improver upped in trip' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Leopardstown and Sandown on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.