Paul Kealy's play of the day at Leopardstown
Willie Mullins saddles the first two in the betting, but Predators Gold looks short enough having been firmly put in his place by the admittedly very promising Caldwell Potter last time.
There is every likelihood Gigginstown runner will be more at home going markedly up in trip, but as things stand he's not miles clear of some of his fellow geldings, and it is easy to argue his form is not as good as that of the mare Jetara.
Out of a sister to Champion Hurdle winner Jezki, Jetara has been a massive improver upped in trip for Jessica Harrington this season, and she's won her last three starts by an aggregate of nearly 30 lengths, including a Listed race and a Grade 3.
She was never stronger than at the death over 2m4f here last time, and looks the value to make the most of her 7lb allowance.
Published on 2 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024
