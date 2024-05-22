Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

2.50: Dream Deal

Nazca is thrown in on his AW sprint form and could take an awful lot of beating, but there remains a doubt regarding his effectiveness on turf. Preference is for Dream Deal, for whom the reapplication of cheekpieces and step back up in trip are both likely positives. The in-form Doon The Glen is next on the list for Jim Goldie, ahead of stablemate Global Humor.

Ben Hutton

Dream Deal 14:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Danny Brooke

Kempton

8.00: Akkadian Thunder

A competitive handicap. Zero Carbon (second choice) boasts a fine record over C&D and he looks booked for another big run, while Giant, Rajindri, Thapa Vic and Metaverse also have something to recommend them. Akkadian Thunder ran on well to win at Newcastle 19 days ago, though, and this course winner could have more to give after just five starts.

Paul Smith

Akkadian Thunder 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Southwell

6.10: In This World

Add 192 yards to the advertised distance. Lipa K made a nice start for this stable when landing a touch at Bangor and could have a say again from a 6lb higher mark, while Parc d'Amour switches to fences after catching the attention of the stewards at Huntingdon. However, the likeliest winner is Dan Skelton's In This World. The lightly raced 6yo chased home a bang-in-form rival at Warwick just over a fortnight ago.

Mark Rowntree

In This World 18:10 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Dan Skelton

Yarmouth

4.30: Red Maids

Priscilla's Wish (second choice) seems sure to go well off a handy mark back on home territory but Red Maids looked as if a 5lb higher mark wouldn't be beyond her when winning the latest of her two wins in 2023 and she looks set for a good run for last year's winning trainer/jockey combination. Rogue Soldier is also of interest for his new yard but Flying Secret wasn't at his best at Newmarket on Sunday and needs a turnaround.

Emily Weber



Red Maids 16:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Mark Rimell

