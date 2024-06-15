Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

3.30: Frank The Spark

Having split two subsequent winners at Brighton, Media Guest looked unlucky not to go closer still here three weeks ago and the cheekpieces have definitely helped. He'll rightly be popular but hasn't won in going on for three years and is taken on with the lightly raced FRANK THE SPARK, whose trainer doesn't send many to these parts and who hit traffic when offering more on soft ground last time.

Graham Wheldon

Frank The Spark 15:30 Bath View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Paul Midgley

Chester

2.45: Hosanna Power

There's likely more to come from lightly raced Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old HOSANNA POWER, who can make light of a 4lb rise for his Newbury handicap debut success. Last year's winner Box To Box can turn around last month's course-and-distance form with City Streak and give the selection most to think about.

Andrew Sheret

Hosanna Power 14:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Downpatrick

5.10: Starcrossed Lover

Having run a fine race to be runner-up to a useful rival in a Punchestown maiden hurdle on debut, STARCROSSED LOVER should take this if as effective reverting to a bumper. Eoin's Charm is also reverting to a bumper, having run well in two Ballinrobe maiden hurdles and has a shout. Lady Gooner and Jackson Lamb need to find improvement on their bumper runs.

Tyrone Molloy

Starcrossed Lover 17:10 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Mr J P O'Rourke (7lb) Tnr: C A Murphy

Hexham

5.27: Not Now Tayto

Not a huge amount of depth to this and it could be a good opportunity for the unexposed NOT NOW TAYTO to get off the mark over fences, with this longer trip looking a positive. Ribeye and Macavity should both be thereabouts again, while Castletown is not ruled out and Lights Are Green could be the one to chase the selection home

Jonathan Doidge

Not Now Tayto 17:27 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Tjade Collier

Leicester

6.53: Camacho Man

Several have some sort of chance but the in-form CAMACHO MAN is taken to complete a hat-trick, although he may have to work harder than of late to achieve it. Basilette is second choice, while Three Dons and Foursome are others of interest.

Jonathan Doidge

Camacho Man 18:53 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Laura Horsfall

Sandown

2.40: Adaay In Devon

Nighteyes and No Half Measures deserve this rise in grade after impressive handicap successes on their most recent outings, but the one to beat judged on form in the book is ADAAY IN DEVON. Rod Millman's admirable filly is an uncomplicated ride and her latest third in a warm Listed race at Newbury reads well. \bFlora Of Bermuda\p would be a big danger if getting away on terms.

Richard O'Brien

Adaay In Devon 14:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

Uttoxeter

8.15: Bright Sunbird

My Monty galloped on remorselessly to win by a wide margin here last month and has scope for further progress but the suggestion is BRIGHT SUNBIRD, who was placed off today's mark at Kelso three weeks ago and could still have a bigger run in her for her new stable. Jukebox D'Eddy is not one to rely upon heavily but he's unexposed over this sort of trip and will warrant serious consideration if conditions become testing.

Chris Wilson

Bright Sunbird 20:15 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Tabitha Worsley (3lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

York

3.35: Ziggy's Condor

Woodhay Wonder's will to win is a major asset and she looks set to go well again, while Pocklington (second choice) makes his handicap debut off a fair mark and still has considerable potential. Elmonjed was seriously hot in the betting before his reappearance at the Dante meeting but he didn't look to have any excuses and connections now turn to headgear. In front of him on that occasion was ZIGGY'S CONDOR and the Fahey-trained runner makes considerable appeal now back sprinting. He travelled strongly before powering to the front on that occasion but he was running on fumes close home and got picked off late. His rise in the weights has been partially offset by the booking of a good apprentice and his central draw gives his rider options.

Paul Smith

Ziggy's Condor 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and York on ITV4 this Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.