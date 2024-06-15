Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

New Image 2.25 York

Lightly raced four-year-old who made it 3-5 for this yard when winning at Musselburgh a fortnight ago (7f, good; unproven on slow ground); he's 4lb higher in this hotter race but is clearly progressive and has to be respected.

Adaay In Devon 2.40 Sandown

Thoroughly likeable filly with a very good (6-14) strike-rate; won handicap and Listed race at Bath (5f, heavy/good) in April and again gave her running when third in a warm Listed race at Newbury (6f, good) four weeks ago, with Dawn Charger and Symbology safely held; should go well once more.

Mount Teide 3.15 Sandown

170,000 gns yearling; close up behind nice prospects in his first two races (on good) before making light work of Swindon in a 7f novice on good to soft at Chepstow; that was pretty taking and could have the class to threaten under top weight on handicap debut.

Ziggy's Condor 3.35 York

Placed twice over course-and-distance after his debut win last summer; gelded over the winter and he returned to action with a fine second in a 7f handicap at the Dante meeting, travelling best and surging to the front over a furlong out but headed in the final strides; hit with a 4lb rise but he's quick enough for 6f and connections have booked a promising 5lb claimer; lots to like.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

