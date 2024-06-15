- More
Thirsk Placepot tips: James Hill with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Sunday Series card at Thirsk kicks off with a juvenile fillies' novice (3.45), in which Ripple Effect and Alice Fairfax come out top on Racing Post Ratings and speed figures after making the frame at Doncaster last time. They look a good starting point.
Include Paborus in leg two (4.15). The Ed Bethell-trained gelding is on a hat-trick following smooth wins at Redcar and Carlisle, but it's a very competitive race and any of Piz Nair, Burdett, Diligent Resdev or Cargin Bhui can be considered. Given his York win looks decent, I'll also select Diligent Resdev.
We're going to bank in the next two legs. Mezzo Soprano is fancied to make it four from four on her reappearance in race three (4.45), while in the 1m4f handicap (5.15), I fancy Too Bossy For Us providing the ground is not too bad.
The penultimate leg is a 17-runner 5f sprint (5.45), made more difficult by the fact a lot of the fancied runners are drawn away from the likely pace. Therefore it's worth having one of those berthed in single figures and I'll select Vintage Clarets with Brandon Wilkie taking off 5lb. I don't think you can leave out either Fair Wind or the consistent Looking For Lynda on recent form.
The final leg is a 1m6f handicap (6.15) and I'm happy to include Dark Moon Rising following his return to form last time, while Rathgar has made the first three in his last four starts and will appreciate any rain.
Thirsk Placepot perm
3.45
1 Alice Fairfax
13 Ripple Effect
4.15
2 Paborus
8 Diligent Resdev
4.45
2 Mezzo Soprano
5.15
6 Too Bossy For Us
5.45
1 Vintage Clarets
4 Fair Wind
11 Looking For Lynda
6.15
3 Dark Moon Rising
4 Rathgar
2x2x1x1x3x2 = 24
