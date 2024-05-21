Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Match Play (4.20 Ayr)

This Paul Midgley-trained gelding has shaped better than the bare form in both starts this year, yet has slipped to a mark just 1lb above last June's Haydock win. Has won third time out in the two years he has raced and drops into Class 5 for the first time since that Haydock success.

Paul Curtis

Match Play 16:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

The Punt nap

Red Danielle (3.20 Ayr)

Showed good form last season, landing a first win at Yarmouth before running an impressive race into second at Saint-Cloud. The William Haggas-trained filly will have progressed over the winter and should go well.

Laurence Morter

Red Danielle 15:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Baroque Buoy (5.25 Kempton)

George Scott's three-year-old might be good enough to overcome his tricky wide draw. He ran a huge race in defeat here last time when he was wide throughout, yet was beaten only narrowly by one who has won again since.

Steffan Edwards

Baroque Buoy 17:25 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: George Scott

Newmarket nap

Patch Man (6.40 Southwell)

Has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late for Sir Mark Prescott and has the services of Sean Bowen.

David Milnes

Patch Man 18:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

In This World (6.10 Southwell)

Bumped into an improver when runner-up on his chasing debut at Warwick recently but showed promise and may gain deserved compensation.

Dave Edwards

In This World 18:10 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Smokey Malone (2.30 Yarmouth)

Successful at the start of the year at Southwell on the all-weather. His record on turf is hardly inspiring, but he has a good form at this venue and was second in this last year off a 1lb higher mark. Shouldn't be underestimated.

Tom Gibbings

Smokey Malone 14:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Julia Feilden

