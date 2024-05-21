Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Match Play (4.20 Ayr)
This Paul Midgley-trained gelding has shaped better than the bare form in both starts this year, yet has slipped to a mark just 1lb above last June's Haydock win. Has won third time out in the two years he has raced and drops into Class 5 for the first time since that Haydock success.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Red Danielle (3.20 Ayr)
Showed good form last season, landing a first win at Yarmouth before running an impressive race into second at Saint-Cloud. The William Haggas-trained filly will have progressed over the winter and should go well.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Baroque Buoy (5.25 Kempton)
George Scott's three-year-old might be good enough to overcome his tricky wide draw. He ran a huge race in defeat here last time when he was wide throughout, yet was beaten only narrowly by one who has won again since.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Patch Man (6.40 Southwell)
Has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late for Sir Mark Prescott and has the services of Sean Bowen.
David Milnes
Speed figures
In This World (6.10 Southwell)
Bumped into an improver when runner-up on his chasing debut at Warwick recently but showed promise and may gain deserved compensation.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Smokey Malone (2.30 Yarmouth)
Successful at the start of the year at Southwell on the all-weather. His record on turf is hardly inspiring, but he has a good form at this venue and was second in this last year off a 1lb higher mark. Shouldn't be underestimated.
Tom Gibbings
