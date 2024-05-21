Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot pool guarantee moves on to Yarmouth on Wednesday and the opening 1m6f handicap (2.30) is a tricky one. Harry The Norseman goes in alongside Philos.
The following 1m2f handicap (3.00) isn’t much easier and it’s worth taking a chance on the well-handicapped Red Treasure. Ciotag is more consistent and might also be a solid option.
Only six are declared for the 5f fillies’ maiden (3.30) and there isn’t much form to go on. It looks worth taking a chance on the two newcomers, Art Design and Never Forget You.
Charlie Appleby has a 35 per cent strike-rate at Yarmouth in recent seasons, so it’s worth banking on his newcomer Age Of Gold in the 6f novice (4.00). William Buick is booked.
Flying Secret has a chance in the 7f handicap (4.30) and goes in alongside the Buick-ridden Red Maids, while the mile handicap (5.05) may be a battle between Seattle Time and Zafaan.
Yarmouth Placepot perm
2.30
5 Philos
11 Harry The Norseman
3.00
1 Ciotag
3 Red Treasure
3.30
1 Art Design
5 Never Forget You
4.00
1 Age Of Gold
4.30
1 Red Maids
4 Flying Secret
5.05
6 Seattle Time
8 Zafaan
2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines
