Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot pool guarantee moves on to Yarmouth on Wednesday and the opening 1m6f handicap (2.30) is a tricky one. Harry The Norseman goes in alongside Philos.

The following 1m2f handicap (3.00) isn’t much easier and it’s worth taking a chance on the well-handicapped Red Treasure. Ciotag is more consistent and might also be a solid option.

Only six are declared for the 5f fillies’ maiden (3.30) and there isn’t much form to go on. It looks worth taking a chance on the two newcomers, Art Design and Never Forget You.

Charlie Appleby has a 35 per cent strike-rate at Yarmouth in recent seasons, so it’s worth banking on his newcomer Age Of Gold in the 6f novice (4.00). William Buick is booked.

Flying Secret has a chance in the 7f handicap (4.30) and goes in alongside the Buick-ridden Red Maids, while the mile handicap (5.05) may be a battle between Seattle Time and Zafaan.

Yarmouth Placepot perm

2.30

5 Philos

11 Harry The Norseman

3.00

1 Ciotag

3 Red Treasure

3.30

1 Art Design

5 Never Forget You

4.00

1 Age Of Gold

4.30

1 Red Maids

4 Flying Secret

5.05

6 Seattle Time

8 Zafaan

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

