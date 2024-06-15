The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Thirsk's Premier meeting on ITV4 on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Mezzo Soprano (4.45 Thirsk)

This four-year-old remains very lightly raced for her age but can preserve her unbeaten record in this 7f fillies' handicap. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, she won all of her three starts last year, including an impressive victory over 6f at this track, and culminated her campaign with a comfortable success on her first try in handicap company at Kempton. She has her first start since October, but a 6lb rise to a mark of 81 still leaves her with further room to progress and any rain will not hinder her chances.

Fox Legacy (5.15 Thirsk)

It should always be noted when Sir Michael Stoute sends a runner to the North Yorkshire track and this three-year-old can strike on his handicap debut. Stoute is operating at a fine 30 per cent strike-rate in his career at Thirsk and struck with his only previous runner at the track this year with Never So Brave, who impressively followed up at Chester's May meeting. Fox Legacy has taken time to come to hand, but has progressed with each run despite being no match for Matsuri – who could be in Irish Derby horse – at Leicester last time. That form could be very strong and an opening mark of 77 looks solid. The step up in trip should bring out further improvement too.

Looking For Lynda (5.45 Thirsk)

This Karl Burke-trained four-year-old has been threatening to land a big sprint handicap for a while and this could be the day. While he is more exposed than most of his rivals, with 24 career starts, he has progressed with each run this year. He was a good second behind Clarendon House on his penultimate start at York, with that rival impressively winning a Listed contest at Cork on Friday, before finishing third in the Epsom Dash last time. He has been eased 1lb for that solid effort and can be expected to go well again.

