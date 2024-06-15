- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Jer Batt (5.45 Thirsk)
Got a little tired in the closing stages on his return from almost a year off and should take a step forward from that. His jockey Callum Rodriguez is having a great season.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Mezzo Soprano (4.45 Thirsk)
The unbeaten Simon and Ed Crisford-trained four-year-old was a really impressive winner at the track over 6f last year and any rain will aid her chances further.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Align The Stars (5.15 Thirsk)
Bumped into progressive sorts on his first two starts of the year and wasn't seen to best effect in a muddling race last time. Step back up in trip will suit and remains with the potential to improve for trainer Charlie Johnston.
Matt Gardner
Topspeed
Expert Witness (5.00 Salisbury)
Has found one too good in all three starts this term and Sir Mark Todd's filly deserves a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Stenmark (3.10 Doncaster)
The son of Kingman has been shaping up nicely in his work on the Limekilns before his debut for James Ferguson.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Too Bossy for Us (5.15 Thirsk)
Won a competitive Ascot handicap on his seasonal reappearance and looks like he wants this step up in trip. Remains on a good mark and should go well.
Rob Sutton
'This trip, track and ground are all in her favour' - Tom Segal bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three Sunday selections
Tom Segal's play of the day at Thirsk
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Thirsk's Premier meeting on ITV4 on Sunday
