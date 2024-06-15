Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Jer Batt (5.45 Thirsk)

Got a little tired in the closing stages on his return from almost a year off and should take a step forward from that. His jockey Callum Rodriguez is having a great season.

Steffan Edwards

Jer Batt 17:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

The Punt nap

Mezzo Soprano (4.45 Thirsk)

The unbeaten Simon and Ed Crisford-trained four-year-old was a really impressive winner at the track over 6f last year and any rain will aid her chances further.

Matt Rennie

Mezzo Soprano 16:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Align The Stars (5.15 Thirsk)

Bumped into progressive sorts on his first two starts of the year and wasn't seen to best effect in a muddling race last time. Step back up in trip will suit and remains with the potential to improve for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Matt Gardner

Align The Stars 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Topspeed

Expert Witness (5.00 Salisbury)

Has found one too good in all three starts this term and Sir Mark Todd's filly deserves a change of fortune.

Dave Edwards

Expert Witness 17:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Sir Mark Todd

Newmarket nap

Stenmark (3.10 Doncaster)

The son of Kingman has been shaping up nicely in his work on the Limekilns before his debut for James Ferguson.

David Milnes

Stenmark 15:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

Dark horse

Too Bossy for Us (5.15 Thirsk)

Won a competitive Ascot handicap on his seasonal reappearance and looks like he wants this step up in trip. Remains on a good mark and should go well.

Rob Sutton

Too Bossy For Us 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Read these next:

'This trip, track and ground are all in her favour' - Tom Segal bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three Sunday selections

Tom Segal's play of the day at Thirsk

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Thirsk's Premier meeting on ITV4 on Sunday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp