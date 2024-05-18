Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Bangor
5.05: Commanding View
Mel Rowley's Commanding View moves up from Class 5 here but he was one of two to dart a long way clear of the others when second at Market Rasen last month and could still be well treated after a 5lb rise. Class-dropper Ballygeary will be dangerous at this level if back on song, while cases can also be made for Oslo and Feel The Pinch.
Chris Wilson
Doncaster
4.57: Baltic
Damascus Steel had been through a poor spell but a sustained challenge on the AW recently resulted in quite a taking win and good ground can suit now he is back on turf. It may well be worth taking a chance on Baltic, though, despite the lack of a recent run, as he looks a good candidate to find further improvement this year. Dual bumper winner Mr Zippi makes some appeal now handicapping and The Dancing Poet is also considered.
Emily Weber
Navan
2.30: Back Down Under
Some interesting newcomers including Ger Lyons' Kay's Flower, Sierra De Gredos and the Lynam pair Desert Power and Glamorous Doll and the market will help to sort out what is expected of them. Highest-rated Sturlasson probably wasn't right when bombing out on his return at Cork but is risky all the same and preference is for Back Down Under who has lots of solid form and showed she had trained on when a close third over C&D earlier in the month.
Mark Nunan
Newbury
3.00: King's Gambit
Another interesting set of 3yos convene for a handicap that usually throws up future Group winners. This has presumably been the target for King's Gambit, who showed progressive form at Newbury last season and represents the Charlton yard that has won this race three times in the past decade. He is first choice ahead of Chantilly, who represents last year's winning stable and should progress further. Fighter Command, who has a Royal Ascot entry, is the suggested third choice ahead of northern raider Spirit Of Acklam and the similarly improving Goodwood Odyssey.
Steve Boow
Newmarket
2.40: Darkness
A big field, but it's hard to make a solid case for all that many of them and the well-handicapped Darkness is an attractive candidate after shaping well over 1m here two weeks ago. Recent Chester winner Divine Libra is second choice, with Rainbow Fire also respected, while Final Watch could outrun his odds and makes some appeal each-way.
Richard O'Brien
Thirsk
4.54: New Image
One of the interesting things about Yorkshire is how short he was in the betting for his latest turf start in a better race than this at York last May. He couldn't pull off a win but his respectable fifth of ten puts him high on the list, despite preference being for New Image. The latter made short work of his rivals when upped to 7f on Tapeta last time out and this well-bred 4yo looks capable of better yet. Diamondonthehill may be best of the remainder.
Emily Weber
Wexford
2.15: Lovely Reaction
Having looked so good on her final run over 2m4f and with stamina seemingly stretched at 3m last time, Lovely Reaction appeals most. Cobra Queen could be interesting on this handicap debut, while Kiltealy Park looks progressive.
Alistair Jones
Uttoxeter
8.33: Jasmin De Grugy
The most striking contender is Jasmin De Grugy, who has really got his act together since switched to handicaps and made his breakthrough when landing the odds at Ffos Las 11 days ago. He has another big rise in mark to deal with but he beat a clear second with plenty in hand last time and is open to more progress. Last month's Taunton runner-up Earth Cry looks interesting on his step back up in trip and he's feared most ahead of Just Chasing May and recent Flat winner Ten Ten Twenty.
David Moon
Read these next:
Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the seven races live on ITV on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the seven races live on ITV on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch