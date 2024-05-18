Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bangor

5.05: Commanding View

Mel Rowley's Commanding View moves up from Class 5 here but he was one of two to dart a long way clear of the others when second at Market Rasen last month and could still be well treated after a 5lb rise. Class-dropper Ballygeary will be dangerous at this level if back on song, while cases can also be made for Oslo and Feel The Pinch.

Chris Wilson

Commanding View 17:05 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Mel Rowley

Doncaster

4.57: Baltic

Damascus Steel had been through a poor spell but a sustained challenge on the AW recently resulted in quite a taking win and good ground can suit now he is back on turf. It may well be worth taking a chance on Baltic, though, despite the lack of a recent run, as he looks a good candidate to find further improvement this year. Dual bumper winner Mr Zippi makes some appeal now handicapping and The Dancing Poet is also considered.

Emily Weber

Baltic 16:57 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Millie Wonnacott (3lb) Tnr: Harry Charlton

Navan

2.30: Back Down Under

Some interesting newcomers including Ger Lyons' Kay's Flower, Sierra De Gredos and the Lynam pair Desert Power and Glamorous Doll and the market will help to sort out what is expected of them. Highest-rated Sturlasson probably wasn't right when bombing out on his return at Cork but is risky all the same and preference is for Back Down Under who has lots of solid form and showed she had trained on when a close third over C&D earlier in the month.

Mark Nunan

Back Down Under 14:30 Navan View Racecard Jky: Leigh Roche Tnr: Padraig Roche

Newbury

3.00: King's Gambit

Another interesting set of 3yos convene for a handicap that usually throws up future Group winners. This has presumably been the target for King's Gambit, who showed progressive form at Newbury last season and represents the Charlton yard that has won this race three times in the past decade. He is first choice ahead of Chantilly, who represents last year's winning stable and should progress further. Fighter Command, who has a Royal Ascot entry, is the suggested third choice ahead of northern raider Spirit Of Acklam and the similarly improving Goodwood Odyssey.

Steve Boow

King's Gambit 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

Newmarket

2.40: Darkness

A big field, but it's hard to make a solid case for all that many of them and the well-handicapped Darkness is an attractive candidate after shaping well over 1m here two weeks ago. Recent Chester winner Divine Libra is second choice, with Rainbow Fire also respected, while Final Watch could outrun his odds and makes some appeal each-way.

Richard O'Brien

Darkness 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Thirsk

4.54: New Image

One of the interesting things about Yorkshire is how short he was in the betting for his latest turf start in a better race than this at York last May. He couldn't pull off a win but his respectable fifth of ten puts him high on the list, despite preference being for New Image. The latter made short work of his rivals when upped to 7f on Tapeta last time out and this well-bred 4yo looks capable of better yet. Diamondonthehill may be best of the remainder.

Emily Weber

New Image 16:54 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Wexford

2.15: Lovely Reaction

Having looked so good on her final run over 2m4f and with stamina seemingly stretched at 3m last time, Lovely Reaction appeals most. Cobra Queen could be interesting on this handicap debut, while Kiltealy Park looks progressive.

Alistair Jones

Lovely Reaction 14:15 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Thomas Mullins

Uttoxeter

8.33: Jasmin De Grugy

The most striking contender is Jasmin De Grugy, who has really got his act together since switched to handicaps and made his breakthrough when landing the odds at Ffos Las 11 days ago. He has another big rise in mark to deal with but he beat a clear second with plenty in hand last time and is open to more progress. Last month's Taunton runner-up Earth Cry looks interesting on his step back up in trip and he's feared most ahead of Just Chasing May and recent Flat winner Ten Ten Twenty.

David Moon

Jasmin De Grugy 20:33 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

