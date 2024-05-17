Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday

Desert Hero may not officially have quite as much in hand as his price suggests in Newbury's opener (1.50), but he is the best horse and does look like he has improved since last year, so there's every chance he will prove different class. William Haggas's four-year-old is going to be an early banker in my Placepot perm.

The next couple of races are not so easy, but I like the improving James's Delight in the second. It's definitely not a banker race, though, and Pocklington , who has looked quite exciting on his two all-weather starts, and Malc , who should improve this year, go in, too.

In the next it's hard to leave out the Aidan O'Brien-trained Chantilly given he was the pick of his trainer's two five-day entries and the other one won at York on Thursday, while Fighter Command has a low rating for a horse the Gosdens deem worthy of a Group 2 entry.

Inspiral is my idea of the winner of the Lockinge (3.35) given the ground might go against Big Rock and he'll be taken on for the lead, but I wouldn't rule out a complete upset, so will add Royal Scotsman and Witch Hunter , who will both be suited by the way the race is likely to be run.

Wiltshire look the one to concentrate on in the fifth (4.10), and that leaves another decent Class 2 handicap to close (4.45).

We'll go with a last-race Haggas banker as well, as Godwinson looked unlucky not to beat Metal Merchant in the Spring Cup here last time and surely still has plenty of upside as a handicapper.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

3 Desert Hero

2.25

5 James's Delight

7 Malc

9 Pocklington

3.00

2 Chantilly

10 Fighter Command

3.35

9 Royal Scotsman

10 Witch Hunter

11 Inspiral

4.10

6 Wiltshire

4.45

8 Godwinson

1x3x2x3x1x1 = 36 lines

World Pool tip

There has to be a chance they will go too fast in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) at Newbury as Big Rock always makes the running and so does Audience, who just happens to be in the same ownership as the joint-favourite Inspiral, who likes to come from off the pace.

With other potential pace-pushers in the field, I'll be looking for those coming from off the speed to fill the places and my trifecta perm would be Inspiral, Charyn, Witch Hunter and Royal Scotsman.

Royal Scotsman has a bit to prove as he didn't run well after his third in last season's 2,000 Guineas, but that was in a strongly run race, so conditions ought to suit if he's ready this time.

There's no knocking Charyn, who has looked an improved performer this term, while Inspiral is obviously a solid favourite and Witch Hunter should step up on his recent outings now he gets the pace scenario he wants.

Combination Trifecta perm

3-9-10-11 = 24 bets

