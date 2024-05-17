Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Darkness (2.40 Newmarket)
This David O'Meara-trained gelding shaped well over a mile here on 2,000 Guineas day and, racing off a 5lb lower mark than when third over course and distance last September, is nicely treated if building on that.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Siyola (5.15 Newbury)
Comfortable winner on her debut at Sandown last month and the form has been greatly boosted with the third Secret Satire's impressive victory in the Musidora Stakes this week. She could be another smart filly for John and Thady Gosden.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Kodiac Thriller (8.20 Doncaster)
Made an encouraging return when third at Newmarket this month and a personal best on the clock augurs well for his chances.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Godwinson (4.45 Newbury)
This William Haggas-trained four-year-old looked unlucky not to make a winning return over course and distance. He's up 4lb but can go one better.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Ejaabiyah (5.15 Newbury)
Is well forward for her return after some smart work on the Limekilns round gallop for Roger Varian and should relish this step up in trip.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Darkness (2.40 Newmarket)
Consistent performer who has dropped to a 4lb lower mark than when successful on the July course last summer. Drop back to 7f should help having failed to see out the mile last time.
Craig Thake
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read more . . .
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
