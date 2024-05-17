Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Darkness (2.40 Newmarket)

This David O'Meara-trained gelding shaped well over a mile here on 2,000 Guineas day and, racing off a 5lb lower mark than when third over course and distance last September, is nicely treated if building on that.

Paul Curtis

Darkness 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

​Siyola (5.15 Newbury)

Comfortable winner on her debut at Sandown last month and the form has been greatly boosted with the third Secret Satire's impressive victory in the Musidora Stakes this week. She could be another smart filly for John and Thady Gosden.

Matt Rennie

Siyola 17:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Kodiac Thriller (8.20 Doncaster)

Made an encouraging return when third at Newmarket this month and a personal best on the clock augurs well for his chances.

Dave Edwards

Kodiac Thriller 20:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Cox Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Godwinson (4.45 Newbury)

This William Haggas-trained four-year-old looked unlucky not to make a winning return over course and distance. He's up 4lb but can go one better.

Mark Brown

Godwinson 16:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Ejaabiyah (5.15 Newbury)

Is well forward for her return after some smart work on the Limekilns round gallop for Roger Varian and should relish this step up in trip.

David Milnes

Ejaabiyah 17:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Darkness (2.40 Newmarket)

Consistent performer who has dropped to a 4lb lower mark than when successful on the July course last summer. Drop back to 7f should help having failed to see out the mile last time.

Craig Thake

Darkness 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

