Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all nine ITV races on Saturday
Richard Birch with his advice for the nine ITV races from Ayr and Newbury on Saturday . . .
1.15 Ayr
Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, 2m½f
Birchy's tip: Uncle Phil
There is more to come from Uncle Phil, who jumps particularly well and has won three of his six races over fences, while it is a quick turnaround for impressive Aintree scorer Sans Bruit off a 10lb higher mark.
1.30 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f
Birchy's tip: Arrest
Hamish will relish the conditions, but whether he can concede 3lb to St Leger runner-up Arrest, who also goes well in the mud, is another matter. Juddmonte's four-year-old won his only start at this track in last season's Geoffrey Freer.
1.50 Ayr
CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy's tip: Maclaine
Maclaine looked one to follow when bolting up at Newbury. He can defy an 8lb higher mark off a low weight.
2.05 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Birchy's tip: Folgaria
Folgaria won all five of her races in Italy, most with rampant authority. She can maintain her unbeaten record on her first start in Britain and debut for Marco Botti.
2.25 Ayr
Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Birchy's tip: Favour And Fortune
Alan King loves this meeting, and in Favour And Fortune he has a potentially very useful hurdler making his handicap debut off a mark which could turn out to be lenient.
2.40 Newbury
Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Birchy's tip: Zoum Zoum
Zoum Zoum, winner of all three starts as a juvenile, can pass his stiffest test to date with flying colours.
3.00 Ayr
Jordan Electrics Ltd Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
Birchy's tip: Larchmont Lass
The step up in trip should unlock further improvement from the lightly raced Larchmont Lass, who makes plenty of punting appeal off 10st 4lb.
3.15 Newbury
OLBG Spring Cup Handicap, 1m
Birchy's tip: Thunder Ball
Thunder Ball represents a bang-in-form stable and has probably been aimed at this race for quite some time. He is worth a good each-way bet in what looks a typically competitive Spring Cup.
3.35 Ayr
Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m
Birchy's tip: Spanish Harlem
The Scottish National has not attracted a full field, but it doesn't look any easier to solve than usual. Willie Mullins is well represented as he chases a first British trainers' title, and his six-year-old Spanish Harlem looks open to considerable improvement for him now he steps up massively in trip.
Published on 20 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:01, 20 April 2024
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ayr's Scottish Grand National card on Saturday
Ayr Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on Scottish National day
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Keeneland on Saturday
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
