Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all nine ITV races on Saturday

Richard Birch with his advice for the nine ITV races from Ayr and Newbury on Saturday . . .

1.15 Ayr

Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Birchy's tip: Uncle Phil

There is more to come from Uncle Phil, who jumps particularly well and has won three of his six races over fences, while it is a quick turnaround for impressive Aintree scorer Sans Bruit off a 10lb higher mark.

Uncle Phil 13:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

1.30 Newbury

Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Birchy's tip: Arrest

Hamish will relish the conditions, but whether he can concede 3lb to St Leger runner-up Arrest, who also goes well in the mud, is another matter. Juddmonte's four-year-old won his only start at this track in last season's Geoffrey Freer.

Arrest 13:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

1.50 Ayr

CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy's tip: Maclaine

Maclaine looked one to follow when bolting up at Newbury. He can defy an 8lb higher mark off a low weight.

Maclaine 13:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

2.05 Newbury

Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Birchy's tip: Folgaria

Folgaria won all five of her races in Italy, most with rampant authority. She can maintain her unbeaten record on her first start in Britain and debut for Marco Botti.

Folgaria 14:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Marco Botti

2.25 Ayr

Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

Birchy's tip: Favour And Fortune

Alan King loves this meeting, and in Favour And Fortune he has a potentially very useful hurdler making his handicap debut off a mark which could turn out to be lenient.

Favour And Fortune 14:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

2.40 Newbury

Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Birchy's tip: Zoum Zoum

Zoum Zoum, winner of all three starts as a juvenile, can pass his stiffest test to date with flying colours.

Zoum Zoum 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Ayr

Jordan Electrics Ltd Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Birchy's tip: Larchmont Lass

The step up in trip should unlock further improvement from the lightly raced Larchmont Lass, who makes plenty of punting appeal off 10st 4lb.

Larchmont Lass 15:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.15 Newbury

OLBG Spring Cup Handicap, 1m

Birchy's tip: Thunder Ball

Thunder Ball represents a bang-in-form stable and has probably been aimed at this race for quite some time. He is worth a good each-way bet in what looks a typically competitive Spring Cup.

Thunder Ball 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

3.35 Ayr

Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m

Birchy's tip: Spanish Harlem

The Scottish National has not attracted a full field, but it doesn't look any easier to solve than usual. Willie Mullins is well represented as he chases a first British trainers' title, and his six-year-old Spanish Harlem looks open to considerable improvement for him now he steps up massively in trip.

Spanish Harlem 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

