Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Cheltenham

6.20: Fairly Famous

If last year's winner Premier Magic is at his best then he may strike again, but this could take more winning than 12 months ago. Deise Aba, Quintin's Man and Lift Me Up are all entitled to have some say, and so too FAIRLY FAMOUS. This selection, who won easily on this card 12 months ago, remains something of an unknown quantity and he clearly didn't give his true running on testing ground at Wetherby two starts back when sent off favourite to beat none other than Cheltenham Festival heroine Sine Nomine.

Alistair Jones

Goodwood

3.15: Spanish Star

This looks competitive. Many A Star has a fine record over C&D and is 2lb well in following his good run of form lately, while the unexposed and progressive Bishop's Crown is respected in his bid for the hat-trick. The vote, however, goes to SPANISH STAR who remains on his last winning mark and who ran so well on last month's Newbury return, the same race he contested on his reappearance last year before taking this event.

David Bellingham

Musselburgh

2.15: Kelpie Grey

Most of these arrive with a question mark against them but KELPIE GREY looked better than ever when making a successful recent return here and a 5lb penalty doesn't look sufficient to prevent him from following up. C&D scorer Purple Martini can give Jim Goldie's 4yo most to do with Gobi Sunset appealing as the pick of the rest for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Newcastle

8.30: Angel Of Antrim

The hat-trick seeking Odd Socks Havana is hard to rule out despite the 5lb higher mark, but preference is for ANGEL OF ANTRIM whose tidy success over C&D on his penultimate start was the only occasion he has tackled a trip this short since last summer. Brother Dave may finish closer to him than he did then, with the possibility this race may be run more to suit.

David Bellingham

Newmarket

3.00: English Oak

From a yard among the winners, ENGLISH OAK gets the vote. He has low mileage and looks the type to grow into a productive handicapper this season. The Newmarket factor puts Dark Thirty (second choice) and Final Watch very high in calculations, while Zouky and Be Frank are interesting types. Noble Dynasty has a good chance provided his peak 2022 form is repeated.

Steve Boow

Punchestown

5.25: Its On The Line

Last year's winner ITS ON THE LINE has consolidated his reputation with a Cheltenham second and Aintree triumph. He is a tough customer and can see off likely challenges from last year's Aintree winner Famous Clermont and the veteran Billaway. Susie Doyle has a good record on Lifetime Ambition who could feature if he jumps as well as he did at Cork. David Christie's pair Ferns Lock and Vaucelet may yet salvage something from the season after failing to live up to expectations.

Alan Sweetman

