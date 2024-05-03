Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

English Oak 3.00 Newmarket

Yet to encounter ground softer than good; has form at up to 1m; raced just five times in his first season last year, solid second at Ascot (6f) on final occasion; looks the type to progress further this term; respected on reappearance.

Spanish Star 3.15 Goodwood

3lb higher than when winning this race last year, but runs off the same mark as when successful at Epsom (7f, good to firm) last June; ran well to finish fourth of 16 on his Newbury return (6f, good to soft) a fortnight ago, the same race he reappeared in before taking this 12 months ago; high on list.

Boiling Point 3.35 Newmarket

Solid effort, nearly beating the subsequent Dewhurst runner-up, in the Tattersalls Stakes over C&D (good to firm) on final 2yo start; filled the same position in conditions race here (good) on reappearance, beaten favourite but far from disgraced; remains of major interest.

Dream Composer 3.50 Goodwood

Never figured after getting hampered early at Newmarket (5f, good) last month, but had previously made an encouraging reappearance and remains well treated, being 8lb below his last winning mark and 5lb lower than when winning this race last year; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

