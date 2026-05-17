Hands to work some more magic

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MAGIC HANDS has made an excellent start to his career at Nottingham and can complete a hat-trick with victory in tonight’s Arena Racing Company Maiden Standard Trophy final at Nottingham, live on PGR at 8.36.

Kelly Wilton’s young dog left it very late to nail the reopposing Grovenor Ozzy in last week’s heats, getting up on the line to justify odds of 2-7, but he did not see a lot of daylight early or at the third bend, and looks booked for a smooth passage out wide as the early pacers battle it out.

If that is the case, another late swoop can seal the deal.

Shelt Hill Rosie made the smart Bockos Buster pull out all the stops to peg her back over 305m here last week and if she traps as well tonight as she did then the step down to the 255m distance should prove no problem for Lynn Cook’s bitch.

The first of the six opens on the card is a trappy looking 500m one-off at 7.27, in which a case can be made for all of the runners.

Unusually for a race at Nottingham, a first-bend lead is expected to prove decisive, and the rails draw earns Adrian McPherson’s in-form Honour Bach the vote.

Hardy Bucko took a tumble on his last outing in an A1 over 500m and a draw in trap one for the middle-running sort is not ideal when he reappears at 9.28 over the trip.

That said, Jason Gray’s dog is highly likely to have the leading on the duo on his outside and can pick his own ground at the bend if that is the case.

Open Check nap

Magic Hands

8.36 Nottingham

TV Hot Hounds

Honour Bach

T1 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Shelt Hill Rosie

T2 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Magic Hands

T6 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Hardy Bucko

T1 Nottingham 9.28

1pt win

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