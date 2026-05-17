Rated runs riot for TV glory as injury ends Mongys career

DROOPYS RATED (11-8) landed the £12,500 Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy final at Towcester but it was a race marred by a career-ending injury to Mark Wallis’s Mongys Wild, sent off the odd-on favourite to retain the title he won last year.

A titanic clash looked on the cards when Mongys Wild pinged out and turned ahead with Droopys Rated handy out wide, but Wallis’s superstayer eased and dropped back.

Bubbly Evie was left to go clear but, as he had in his heat, Droopys Rated caught and passed his rival at the seventh bend, powering away to score by nearly nine lengths in 57.17sec, equalling his own track record set in the preliminaries.

It meant joy for owners Dave Cunningham, Kurn Rushen and Paul Young, who trains him, but at the same time everyone felt dismay and concern for Mongys Wild.

The defending champion kept going until he was collared on the second circuit, and he was later confirmed to have fractured a hock. It was said to be a clean break and should mend. Once healed, he will be retired.

Young, who was winning the TV Trophy for the fifth time, said: “Nobody wants to win in such circumstances. It was a horrible moment for all Mongys Wild’s fans.”

Rushen, who won the TV Trophy through the brilliant Space Jet, said: “I never thought we could repeat that but Paul has done a wonderful job with this dog. He needed patience after taking a couple of falls early in his career. Paul brought him along gently, but I know how everyone connected to Mongys Wild feels.”

Wallis said of Mongys Wild: “Ned had a great career and has been a true champion. He owes us nothing and I can imagine a queue forming among all that love him to take him home as a pet. He has been a genuine superstar of the sport.”

He had also won the Golden Jacket twice, the St Leger, Regency and Cesarewitch. His spectacular come-from-behind style made him hugely popular.

Droopys Rated, who had been seen as the young pretender, will now go for the Dorando over the same trip.

The stewards held an inquiry to routinely review whether the kennelstaff who rushed on to the track as the field went past might have innocently affected the result, but decided that had not been the case.

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