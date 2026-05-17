Ace heads pack with an epic performance

EPIC ACE scorched to a new track record of 28.14sec in the third round of the Star Sports and Orchestrate English Derby over 500m at Towcester on Saturday.

He powered clear off a good break to beat Bubbly Hogan by seven and a half lengths, with Texas Jack plugging on for third after the rest had bunched at the first, with Droopys Berries stumbling badly.

Epic Ace is owned and trained in Thurles, County Tipperary by 26-year-old John Kennedy jnr, who said afterwards that the winner is “a great dog when he traps”.

He added: “The long run to the bend here suits him and he runs the track really well. He’s gone from running in sprints this time last year to breaking the track record in the Derby! He’ll be hard to hold if he continues to break. When he bombs out it’s him against the clock. We’re purely a family operation also involving mother Mary, father John snr and my sister Maria, who paraded him.

“He’s a home bred and we also bred Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank who qualified earlier for the Hennessys.

“We’ve had success from breeding, often bringing over sales runners, but occasionally decide to travel for an event; we won the English Oaks with Billys Diva at Perry Barr in 2021.

“We’re going back and forth for this and will now dash for the 1am ferry home from Holyhead. He’s a great traveller and now an old hand. We’re all enjoying it.”

Epic Ace has previously equalled Ballymac Duffle’s 28.37sec track record in the second round before the latter fired back with a 28.31sec.

Both the Irish tricolour and Union Jack were flying proudly from Towcester’s roof to emphasise the international nature of the premier Classic.

And while 12 Irish and 12 British runners qualified, it was another Irish star, Ballymac Duffle, who left the whole of Towcester buzzing.

His 28.31 track record from round two might have been taken off him but Liam Dowling’s dog produced a staggering last-to-first run in heat four. It seemed curtains when he came out stone last as Slick Sentinel pinged.

Helped by some crowding among the others, Ballymac Duffle gradually closed but it was then more like Westmead Hawk reincarnated as he took off up the run-in to pull off an unlikely short-head victory over Slick Sentinel in 28.75sec. Droopys Sort was third.

Dowling said afterwards: “Maybe he was overkeen at the start but I thought he was gone. He kept his cool though and used his head. That said, I can’t believe that he got up!”

Guy Pearce, kennelhand to the trainer, said: “He did it bravely and proved he can also do it the hard way. It was an amazing effort from a great dog.”

Keith Allsop, owner of Slick Sentinel, said: “ He’s class but an old boy now – and he’s still there. He’d done us proud – the winner ran a cracker.”

A tremendous home roar broke out when Proper Heiress made the bend in heat three. It looked dicey as four greyhounds raced up together with Faypoint Harvey holding the inside line.

But as Lennies Dynamic cut in from the outside and baulked with Priceless Romeo, Proper Heiress cutely edged ahead and then kept on to score by just over two lengths in 28.79sec. Priceless Romeo and Donishall Sam battled through in a bunched, slow-run race.

Mark Wallis, the winning trainer, said: “Faypoint Harvey loves it here but ‘Harry’ [Proper Heiress] is brave. It was more of a workmanlike win but he’s going the right way.”

His owner Mike Davis, who is also Towcester’s promoter, admitted; “That was eyes closed time at the bend but everyone, including myself, was then able to let go and cheer him home. The atmosphere tonight has been amazing.”

Lennies Eddie showed a good burst of pace to take charge at the second bend after bunching in the opening heat, winning well in beating Mark Robinson’s GetUp The Boy (wide first, kept on) by nearly two lengths in 28.66sec

Trainer Paul Hennessy was pleased to also qualify kennelmate Lennies Tank in third after he had broken slowly but then produced great speed to lead briefly at the bend. It was a clean sweep for Ireland.

Hennessy said: “Lennies Eddie is still a young dog and is really starting to put it together. Tank is a competition dog who battles.”

Rachel Holland, daughter of trainer Graham, was buzzing after an impressive 28.69sec run from Gaytime Clyde in heat two. “Clyde has such determination and reminds me of our Gaytime Nemo [2023 Derby winner here],” she said. “This is a good dog and he’s young enough.”

The winner, who won The Rural Kennels Unraced Stake at Clonmel in February, produced real early foot to shoot clear as fast-starting Naochra carried Swift Magnison wide at the first turn. Goldcash Warrior moved into second for Nathan Hunt from half-way with Swift Magnison also going through.

Scooby The Lady flashed out to get first run in heat five (3.76sec split) with Underground Gold going up well before being caught from behind at the second turn by Glengar Kane, which stopped the latter in his tracks.

Underground Gold, the only pup left in the Derby – an August 24 whelp – gallantly rallied to be only beaten threeparts of a length by the 28.73sec winner, with Ballymac Iroko running on for third.

Charlie Rees, son of trainer Richard, said: “It was all about who led and when she popped out I knew we were through Underground Gold gave us a race, he’s clearly a monster and still improving. It’s a great Derby.”

Scooby The Lady is jointly-owned by Steve Noble and Graham Walker, and the latter warned that his only concern is that she is due to come into season shortly.

Ballymac Ralf doubled up for Dowling as he also blasted from the traps to go one better on the sectionals than Scooby The Lady (he was 50-1 in AK Bets’ sectional market) to land heat seven in 28.37sec.

Hackney Corner was always second, nearly five lengths behind with Sole Focus just holding third from an unlucky Kranky Drake.

Dowling said: “He got a flyer from the traps. This is a lovely dog who’s getting used to the place.”

The last heat saw a thriller with Salacres Lock Up taking them along early before Droopys Aladdin led at the second. However, it was Wallis’s Strike It Skye, always handy, who pounced off the last to win by two lengths in 28.57sec. Ballymac Deniro, who started slowly and found bunching, ran on for second with Droopys Aladdin going through.

Mike Davis, owner of the winner, said: “Skye is a lovely bitch, few will come home stronger.” Wallis added: It’s not easy for the girls, some of the dogs have searing pace but she’s in form and stays. You need both to win a Derby.”

Dowling felt his Ballymac Deniro ran well to qualify, concluding: “Overall we’ve had a good night with four through.”

Mike Burton said of Droopys Aladdin: “He’s made the quarter-finals for the second year and that’s after a moderate break. He’s run well tonight.”

Draw for Saturday’s quarter-finals

First

1 Proper Heiress

2 Epic Ace

3 Underground Gold

4 Droopys Aladdin

5 Bubbly Hogan (m)

6 Ballymac Iroko (w)

Second

1 Sole Focus

2 Scooby The Lady

3 Gaytime Clyde

4 Ballymac Duffle

5 Priceless Romeo (m)

6 Swift Magnison (w)

Third

1 Donishall Sam

2 Lennies Edge

3 Droopys Sort

4 Ballymac Deniro (m)

5 Texas Jack (w)

6 Lennies Tank (w)

Fourth

1 Goldcash Warrior

2 Strike It Skye

3 Ballymac Ralf

4 Hackney Corner (m)

5 Getup The Boy (m)

6 Slick Sentinel (w)

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