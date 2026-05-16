200-up Chloe signs off in proper style

CLASSY CHLOE signed off the 200th and final race of her career in the finest of style when winning at 9-2 at Sheffield last weekend to send her army of supporters home happy.

The daughter of Ballymac Best and Julies Chloe turned five in February, but connections had their sights set on the double century milestone for their popular bitch.

Trainer Danny Gomersall said: “Chloe was still enjoying her racing and we had 200 races in mind for her, which is a phenomenal achievement.

“She could have carried on, but the time was right for her to sign off. She’s a lovely bitch and deserves to enjoy her retirement. She was treated to a McDonald's on the way home, and I didn’t even get a look in on the nuggets!”

Classy Chloe started her career at Kinsley with Dave Fradgley before transferring to Gomersall at Owlerton, winning races over both two and four bends in a career which saw her notch 28 victories and 40 runner-up finishes.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.