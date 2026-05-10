Duffle does it again to regain Towcester record

BALLYMAC DUFFLE lost his first-round track record to Epic Ace on Friday but regained the 500m mark at Towcester on Saturday with another dazzling front-running display to land heat 12 of the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby.

Liam Dowling’s two-year-old flashed from the boxes and raced to the front within a matter of strides before powering away to clock 28.31sec, six spots inside Epic Ace’s effort and over seven lengths clear of nearest pursuer Getup The Boy.

Breeder, owner and trainer Dowling, who is chasing a second English Classic, said afterwards: “He got things his own way but it was a super run for such a young dog to come back here a take a few spots off the track record.

“The dogs around him weren’t the best breakers or starters, but he did what he had to do and we’re delighted. He starts well, stays well and is learning his trade. Hopefully he can maintain his form and get into the hat for round four.”

Six of the eight heats were won by favourites on a good night for punters, and it was recent Coral Brighton Belle finalist Strike It Skye who got the ball rolling in heat nine.

The Mark Wallis-trained star, who had run well in defeat in the opening round, was led early by the fast-starting Sole Focus but took flight down the far side and hit the front at the third bend.

She went away to win by three lengths in 28.57sec, much to the delight of the Wallis team. Son and kennelhand Daniel said: “She ran well last week and lost nothing in defeat. She was brave to hold her position early before showing nice pace down the back straight.

“We know she stays 500m well and runs the track; she has performed well in these first two rounds. She joins Proper Heiress next week and we’re delighted to still have two in the competition.”

Kevin Hutton was another trainer to strike twice in the second round, his Kranky Drake following up Friday’s heroics from Rebel Alaska with a powerful display himself in heat ten. He took charge at the third bend before going on to post 28.99sec.

Graham Holland’s Faypoint Harvey, in his third English Derby, showed he can still compete at the highest level when flashing out and leading all the way in heat 11.

Kennelmate Gaytime Clyde, who found trouble early, chased him home and closed to less than a length at the line behind the 29.16sec winner.

Rachel Holland, the trainer’s daughter and kennelhand, said afterwards: “He’s four years old now and every Derby he gives it his all. He runs Towcester better than any other track so we thought we’d give him one last shot here.

“He has been running well without getting any luck in his last two starts. He’s a lovely dog for us and a kennel favourite, we’re so happy for him.”

The well-fancied Hackney Corner made it three heats in a row for the Irish raiders in heat 13, but had to work hard for the lead after a slow start.

Local hope Swift Magnison blazed the trail to lead until the three-quarters mark, but Pat Buckley’s odds-on jolly oozed class when manoeuvring around the third and fourth bends before holding off the fast-finishing Romeo Empire by three-quarters of a length in 28.99sec.

A relieved Buckley said on the podium afterwards: “I thought he was in trouble when the traps opened, but he was very impressive to the eye tonight. We’d have taken third and hopefully he can just keep qualifying. He has the pace and class to dig deep and keep progressing, that’s what you need in a Derby dog.”

Arc Kent Plate champion Scooby The Lady won from the front in heat 14. The Richard Rees-trained bitch broke smartly and dominated to post 28.58sec.

Buckley’s Glengar Kane followed suit and also impressed off the front in heat 15, maintaining his unbeaten career record.

Now with seven wins from seven starts, the Enniscorthy track-record holder broke well and was never in danger as he stopped the clock in 28.59sec, almost three lengths clear of nearest pursuer Ballymac Blanco.

Buckley’s daughter and kennelhand Emma said afterwards: “He is so lightly raced and the type who will continue to improve. We’re pleased with our two winners tonight and we live to fight another day!”

Holland’s odds-on favourite and Juvenile champion Swords Style continues to go about his business nicely at Towcester and made all in the final eliminator after another slick exit.

He has now won four on the spin over 500m and has taken to the traps well, continuing to break fluently.

The September 2023 whelp clocked 28.96sec with Paul Hennessy’s Priceless Romeo back in second just over three lengths behind.

Draw for Saturday’s third round

Heat 1 1 Romeo Empire, 2 Lennies Eddie, 3 Zenith Jimbombom, 4 Swords Style, 5 Getup The Boy (m), 6 Lennies Tank (w).

Heat 2 1 Cmon The Brom, 2 Gaytime Clyde, 3 Teejays Buddy, 4 Goldcash Warrior, 5 Naochra (m), 6 Swift Magnison (w).

Heat 3 1 Faypoint Harvey, 2 Donishall Sam, 3 Proper Heiress, 4 Garfiney Warrior, 5 Priceless Romeo (m), 6 Lennies Dynamic (w).

Heat 4 1 Ballymac Duffle, 2 Salacres Amara, 3 Droopys Sort, 4 Brunch Pal, 5 Rebel Alaska (m), 6 Slick Sentinel (w).

Heat 5 1 Glengar Kane, 2 Scooby The Lady, 3 Coloursaregreen, 4 Underground Gold, 5 Glengar Silent (m), 6 Ballymac Iroko (w).

Heat 6 1 Dereks Legend, 2 Epic Ace, 3 The Other Chief, 4 Droopys Berries, 5 Bubbly Hogan (m), 6 Texas Jack (w).

Heat 7 1 Sole Focus, 2 Ballymac Ralf, 3 Snazzy Bolger, 4 Droopys Graph, 5 Hackney Corner (m), 6 Kranky Drake (m).

Heat 8 1 Droopys Aladdin, 2 Strike It Skye, 3 Ballymac Blanco, 4 Salacres Lock Up, 5 Ballymac Deniro (m), 6 Ballymac Stud (m).

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