In-form Young team scoops the Romford gold

PAUL YOUNG, whose Underground Gold impressed at Towcester on Friday night, also had cause for cheer at his Romford base as he sent out winners of both finals on the card.

His Bubbly Crusader, sent off 8-15 favourite for the 400m Friday Night Standard decider, fully justified those odds with a bold front-running display.

Making all, he crossed the line five and a half lengths clear of kennelmate Funky Adz in a fastest-of-the-night 23.61sec (+20).

That win was followed up by Bubbly Amber, as the 9-1 outsider also went from the front to win the £500 Friday Night Stayers final over 575m.

The winner had a real battle with Paul Burr’s Bacon Frazzles, but got her head in front when it mattered, beating that rival by a head in 35.52sec (+30).

Fastest run over the six-bend trip came from Debbie Hurlock’s Noirs Pocket, who clocked 35.20sec in heat one of the Maiden Stayers. Burr’s Ballymac Suntan (35.24sec) took the other eliminator.

Two heats of the 400m Friday Night Maiden saw victories for Tilena Welch’s Hollywood Leo (24.12sec) and David Mullins’ Zenith Scorpion (24.01sec).

Trap draws

Friday Night Maiden 500 - final: 1 Untold Ripple, 2 Zenith Scorpion, 3 Patricias Gift, 4 Bubbly Everest (m), 5 Swiftly Does It (w), 6 Hollywood Leo (w).

Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers - final: 1 Ballymac Suntan, 2 Drombeg Dusty, 3 Hollys Belle, 4 Notorious Regan (m), 5 Coloured Magic (w), 6 Noirs Pocket (w).

Diamond shines again at Clonmel

SWORDS DIAMOND, who had set the standard in last week’s heats, was quickest again at Clonmel on Friday in the second round of the 525-yard National Produce Stakes, writes Phil Donaldson.

The son of Swords Rex had more of a battle this time round, but got the better of Jennifer O’Donnell’s game Scooby Marquess to win by a length and a half in 28.42sec (normal).

Other heats went to Paul Matthews’ Firstpastthepost (28.50sec), Michael O’Donovan’s Berlin Trilogy (28.58sec) and Murt Leahy’s Sawdust Barry (28.60sec).

Cardi wraps it up for Heilbron

DROOPYS CARDI, sent off at 7-1, upstaged odds-on kennelmate Ballymac Sargie to give trainer Tom Heilbron a one-two over Sunderland’s 640m course on Friday night, writes Phil Donaldson.

The pair, both finalists in the recent Grand Prix final won by Vhagar, raced prominently from the outset, but it was Droopys Cardi who hit the line first as she caught Ballymac Sargie in the final stride to prevail by a short head in 39.65sec (+20).

George Stark’s Milestone Milo (450m, 27.63sec, normal) and Paul Miller’s Play On Words (261m, 15.64sec, +5) took the night’s other opens.

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