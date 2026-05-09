Epic run sees Kennedy’s Ace match the Towcester clock

IRISH star Epic Ace scorched the Towcester sand and equalled the track record on Friday’s opening night of the second round of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby.

John Kennedy’s dog, who was only moderately away in heat two, zoomed into an opening bend lead before turning on the style and drawing right away from his rivals.

The Irish Sprint Cup finalist, sent off the 4-7 favourite to follow up last week’s first-round victory, cruised home as he stopped the clock at 28.37sec, hitting the line more than eight lengths clear of Droopys Sort.

The effort equalled Ballymac Duffle’s 500m clock from the opening night of the first round, much to the delight of connections. Kennelhand Billy Dunne said afterwards: “He’s lightly raced and known for his early pace, but he hadn’t really shown it in his last couple of races.

“He seems to have taken to the track well and runs the bends well. It was great for his confidence last week when getting his head in front at the third bend and then going on to win.

“Tonight he led at the first bend and anytime this dog gets his head in front early on, he will always do a big run – and the clock tonight shows that.”

There were no shocks on the night with the biggest-priced winner from the eight eliminators just 11-4, but the competitive nature of this year’s Classic was borne out by the fact that only three favourites and one joint-favourite obliged.

First of the winning jollies was reigning Greyhound of The Year Proper Heiress, who justified odds-on quotes to come through a great tussle with Ballymac Deniro in the opening heat.

Quickly into stride, the Mark Wallis-trained star asserted into the bend, with Liam Dowling’s classy and powerful challenger in close pursuit.

The multiple big-race champion preserved his impressive career record of unbeaten runs when leading at the opening bend and came home just under two lengths clear in the end, clocking a rapid 28.42sec.

Mike Davis, head of the MWD Partnership, said at the podium: “We’re delighted. He blasted out, showed his pace up to the bend and has beaten a very good dog there in Ballymac Deniro.

“Get him in front and on to that rail and I’m not sure there’s a dog that can beat him.”

Not for catching: Proper Heiress (T4) rails round the first turn en route to beating Ballymac Deniro (T6) Credit: Steve Nash

Derby-winning handler Kevin Hutton struck in heat three as his lightly raced Rebel Alaska (28.77sec) dominated his rivals after leading early. Well supported with cheers from the terraces, he came home five lengths clear.

Enthusiastic co-owner Billy McMahon was excited by the powerful two-year-old’s performance and said: “He’s usually a slow starter, but once he popped out and led around the first turn I was screaming him home!

“He’s a big dog and we decided to tuck him away when he was young to give him time to mature. Gary Thompson and I have owned dogs together for over 20 years, this is probably the best one we’ve ever owned, so now we’re just looking forward to the ride.”

Dowling’s Ballymac Ralf took charge at the second bend in heat four and impressed off the front, clocking 28.47sec.

In heat five, Laurels champion Droopys Aladdin overcame a treacherous draw with a slick exit to make all, posting 28.74sec, just a neck ahead of the fast-finishing Droopys Graph.

Handler Mike Burton praised Droopys Aladdin afterwards as he said: “He’s prolific and a nice dog at home. He’s easy to live with and easy to train.

“He prefers a draw on the rail, but has won a decent race there with some good dogs in it. I was really pleased with his performance."

Peter Harnden’s speedy Salacres Lock Up followed up his slick first-round success with another brilliant front-running display in heat six.

Zipping to the corner, he took charge and routed his rivals by four lengths in 28.62sec.

Irish Derby semi-finalist Ballymac Stud also impressed off the front in heat seven for Dowling, clocking 28.62sec and justifying odds-on favouritism.

His trainer and breeder said afterwards: “He might have needed that run but he stuck on well and we’re really pleased with him.

“It’s been a good night for us, we qualified all three of our dogs through and now we look forward.”

The inside racing line proved vital in the final qualifier. Paul Young’s Monmore Puppy Derby champion Underground Gold defended his pitch on the rail around the first bend to defeat a talented field, which included Irish raiders Lennies Eddie and Glengar Silent, who qualified in second and third respectively.

Head of syndicate Alan Heard was buzzing after the race. He said: “He didn’t really trap, but his pace to the bend was brilliant and this is a dog who just doesn’t know when he’s beaten. He wants to win, he’s unbelievable!

“I had reservations about tonight given the calibre of the opposition and he has proved me wrong. I’m over the moon, what a fantastic run!”

The draw for next Saturday’s eight third-round heats was due to be made at Towcester after racing last night.

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