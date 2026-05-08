Woltemade leads the line for Fenwick in Burton Memorial

WOLTEMADE and Ballymac Service, first and second for Jimmy Fenwick in February’s Northern Puppy Derby final at Newcastle, will renew rivalry in next week’s semi-finals of the Harry Burton Trophy at the Byker track.

The pair were the standout performers on a fine night for the local handler on Thursday’s card as he notched a five-timer comprising three open and two graded victories.

Woltemade was fastest in winning his heat of the new Category Two competition, named in honour of one of the north-east’s favourite sons in former Pelaw and Newcastle trainer Burton, who died last year.

A recent Gymcrack finalist, Woltemade brought his trapping boots on his return to home sand and led early to beat a good field, crossing the line a length and a quarter ahead of Stephen Caile’s in-form Hardwick Woody in a swift 28.30sec.

They meet again over the 480m trip in a hot semi-final which also includes Ballymac Service, who saw off the challenge of Tom Heilbron’s Droopys Link to win by four and a half lengths in 28.38sec (normal for all).

Ashington-based Fenwick will be double-handed in the first semi-final as well after his Brunssum Bubble, a litter-brother of Ballymac Service, came from off the speed to beat Savva Robert’s Mossend Brute in 28.71sec, while Elusivenomore also booked his spot when third to Woltemade.

They will face another heat winner in the Roberts-trained Born Scooby, who was never threatened when making all in 28.54sec.

Fenwick, who also steered Woo Hoos Hugo through to the semi-finals of the £7,500 BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby, said: “The dogs have run well and I was delighted to win three heats of the race put on for Harry.

“He was from Ashington, the same village as me, and was a lovely man who knew the game inside out. He’d be the first on the phone the next day after we won a big race, and I miss those chats.

“The dogs are all coming of age now having turned two, and I think there’s still more to come. Brunssum Bubble is a 40-kilo dog with a massive frame, and I think we’ve still not seen the best of him.

“Ballymac Service is just a solid greyhound and is doing those sort of times that win you good races. This is a strong competition and a good stepping stone for the Northern Flat which will be their target.

“Elusivenomore has had no luck with draws of late. He was brilliant from trap one in the heats of the Laurels, but then got four in the next round and again in the Juvenile. But we know he can run and he will have needed Thursday’s race as he came off a little sore from Towcester.

“Woo Hoos Hugo is a very experienced dog and strong over the trip. He’s the sort who you always think can make the frame and of course I’d love to see him go through again next week in the Maiden Derby.”

Brian Fairbairn’s exciting Glengar Vegas set the standard in the heats of that event, powering clear from the third to win in 28.70sec, while Dave Firmager’s breeding was to the fore in the other eliminators as Fabulous Show (29.03sec) and Fabulous Kira (29.15sec) saw Joe Edgar enjoy a double, while Romeo Liberty (28.84sec) won well for Heilbron.

Trap draws

BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby - first semi-final: 1 Fabulous Show, 2 Romeo Liberty, 3 Queen Katherine, 4 Fabulous Delta, 5 Ballycian Boy (m), 6 Fabulous Kira (m).

Second: 1 King Floyd, 2 Blackhouse Love, 3 Woo Hoos Hugo, 4 Bonville Secret (m), 5 Glengar Vegas (m), 6 Romeo Elite (w).

Harry Burton Trophy - first semi: 1 Born Scooby, 2 Elusivenomore, 3 Freedom Pro Am, 4 Brunssum Bubble (m), 5 Droopys Trigger (m), 6 Mossend Brute (w).

Second: 1 Ballymac Service, 2 Blackhouse Lewi, 3 Hardwicke Woody, 4 Woltemade (m), 5 Droopys Link (w), Jacktavern Lad (w).

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