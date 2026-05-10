Mongys gives 1-16 TV backers a scare but Rated lets rip

MONGYS WILD produced yet another remarkable display after giving his supporters a scare in the opening round of the Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy at Towcester that followed Saturday’s Derby action.

The odds-on ante-post favourite and sent off the 1-16 jolly for the first of the three 942m qualifiers, he stumbled badly at the boxes, giving rivals a huge headstart.

However, in a remarkable race, the Mark Wallis-trained staying sensation quickly made up ground on the first lap, cutting through the pack before going on to score by more than five lengths in 58.28sec from Carol Weatherall’s Frankton Ivy.

In-form handler Paul Young sent out the fastest heat winner as his lightly raced Droopys Rated made an impressive marathon debut.

Kennelmate Bubbly Evie cut out the early running, but the powerful two-year-old took control at the seventh turn and cruised home eight lengths clear for a kennel one-two in a new track record of 57.17sec, with John Flaherty’s odds-on favourite Greenwell Gypsy going out in third.

Young will send out half of the field for next week’s £12,500 decider after his Innfield Fifi routed her rivals by almost eight lengths in 58.24sec in the third semi, leading home Matt Dartnall’s Remember Betty.

Draw for Saturday’s final: 1 Innfield Fifi, 2 Mongys Wild, 3 Frankton Ivy, 4 Bubbly Evie, 5 Remember Betty (m), 6 Droopys Rated (m).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.