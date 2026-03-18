'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year

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It is Johnny Dineen's final episode on Upping The Ante. He and David Jennings look back at the Cheltenham Festival and nominate their horses to follow next year.

Stars of the week

3. 'He was awesome – he got the race run to suit but he was a very good horse on the day'

Il Etait Temps streaks clear in the Champion Chase Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Il Etait Temps landed the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Johnny Dineen was left impressed by his success.

2. 'She got a textbook ride and if you backed her you always felt you were going to win'

Lossiemouth: impressive winner of the Champion Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth stormed clear to land Tuesday's highlight for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

1. 'He was completely all over them and he's a top-class horse'

Gaelic Warrior jumps the last en route to winning the Gold Cup Credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The impressive winner of the big race got top billing from Johnny, with Gaelic Warrior running out an impressive winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Question from the crowd

The starts were an absolute joke at Cheltenham and ruined so many of my bets – what would Johnny do to improve the farcical scenes we have every year?

James Smith



“It's so difficult to keep everyone happy," Johnny replied. "It's no good for a jockey being left at the start, you can see the adrenaline is up and there are 22 horses in the race. If you're not in the first eight then you're not in a good position.

"Some of the starts are in the wrong positions and it's so difficult for everyone to be happy. If a big number of horses are lining up it's hard."

2027 Cheltenham Festival thoughts

Johnny signs off from Upping The Ante with two tips for next season, in Kabral Du Mathan in the Champion Hurdle and Lulamba for the Ryanair.

He said: “Lulamba for the Ryanair is my obvious one. I think a longer trip and stiffer track will suit. I thought about putting him up for the Gold Cup but the yard has Jango Baie and they might want to keep them separate. He could go Ryanair and then Gold Cup the next season. I don't think he'll run at two miles again.

"The mad one is Kabral Du Mathan for the Champion Hurdle, if they keep him over hurdles. He was a blatant non-stayer in the Stayers' Hurdle. He was probably only kept out of the Champion Hurdle because of The New Lion but I'd like to see him have one go at two miles. He's a high-class horse and was the best horse in the Stayers' by a distance, but the worst stamina-wise."

No Drama This End: disappointed at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

DJ has put forward No Drama This End for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, thinking his price of 25-1 represents an overreaction from his Cheltenham disappointment.

He said: “His price is absolutely mental. His run in the Turners' was a horrific performance and very disappointing but he got a bad start and he's a three-mile chaser on soft ground. That'll be the race he definitely goes for.

"I think he'll win the John Francome at Newbury, go to the Kauto Star and then Cheltenham. He'll make a smashing chaser. I'm keeping the faith."

Read more:

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