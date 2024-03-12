The Sweet Spot | The Players Championship | Golf Betting Tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
It is one of the most highly anticipated weeks of the golf year and there is no better place to start it than with our top betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.
Our golf-betting guru Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve to run the rule over The Players Championship, known as the fifth Major, which sees an elite field congregate at Sawgrass in Florida this week.
The famous island green of the 17th awaits and drama is guaranteed, but Steve is on hand to tell us what other skills and assets are required for one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour.
It looks set to be a cracker, especially after world number one Scottie Scheffler warmed up with victory at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, and that tournament could provide a great indication of who is at the top of their game as the season ramps up a gear.
Don't miss the opportunity to get some top-level insight. Simply click on the link above to watch the show and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing an episode of the best golf betting podcast around, The Sweet Spot.
Published on 12 March 2024inThe Sweet Spot
Last updated 09:20, 12 March 2024
