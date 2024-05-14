The Sweet Spot | US PGA Championship | Golf Betting Tips

There is a Major golf title up for grabs this week and there's no better place to start your US PGA Championship research than by watching the latest episode of the best podcast in golf betting, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Haven't got an AK Bets account? New customers can click here to get up to £50 in free bets if their player misses the cut in the US PGA Championship.

Racing Post golf guru Steve Palmer, fresh from his strong tip for Rory McIlroy to win last week's Wells Fargo Championship, is back with Jack Reeve with everything you need to know to find the winner at Valhalla in Kentucky.

It looks an intriguing tournament with world number one Scottie Scheffler back in action following paternity leave, but still brimming with confidence after four wins in his last five tournaments, including last month's Masters.

And McIlroy could not be in finer fettle himself as he looks to end his long wait for a Major triumph at the venue where he captured his most recent top-tournament success in the 2014 US PGA.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka also comes in fresh from a victory on the breakaway LIV Tour, so it promises to be a cracking week in Louisville.

Steve will be on hand with all his top tips for the tournament and it really is a show not to be missed with a host of markets for the second Major of 2024 being analysed.

So before you have a bet, make sure you click on the link above and watch the show and remember too to subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss another episode of golf betting's top podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in the US PGA Championship

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.