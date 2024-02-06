Racing Post logo
The Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot | Qatar Masters, Phoenix Open & LIV Golf Las Vegas | Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

Steve Palmer tipped a 14-1 winner last week and the Racing Post golf expert is back to join Jack Reeve for another episode of the Sweet Spot, our weekly golf tipping podcast.

It's another triple-header for golf punters to concentrate on and Steve, who struck gold with LIV Golf Mayakoba winner Joaquin Niemann, is on hand with all the best betting advice for the Phoenix Open, the Qatar Masters and LIV Las Vegas.

The team also look back on last week's events which saw Dylan Frittelli win the Bahrain Championship and Wyndham Clark claim a victory at the rain-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am before Niemann did the business in Mexico.

Steve has two to follow at the Phoenix Open, including an old favourite who knows how to entertain the huge crowds at TPC Scottsdale, three who look worth a bet at Doha Golf Club in Qatar and another duo who could star at Las Vegas Country Club on a weekend when the Super Bowl comes to town. 

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport

Published on 6 February 2024inThe Sweet Spot

Last updated 17:33, 6 February 2024

