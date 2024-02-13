The Sweet Spot | Genesis Invitational | Golf Betting Tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

If it is golf-betting advice you want then you have come to the right place as you have found the latest episode of our celebrated podcast The Sweet Spot.

The game's greatest betting guru Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve in the latest edition of our weekly chat and has all the best bets for this week's tournament, the Genesis Invitational.

World number one and two Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to go head to head at Riviera Country Club and, as if that was not exciting enough, the tournament will also mark Tiger Woods's return to action for the first time in 2024.

Steve is on hand to reveal the results of his research that has left no page unturned in the search of winners for the PGA Tour's third designated event of the year, which features a $20m prize pool.

But there will also be time to recall the events at the Phoenix Open and Qatar Masters last week, as well as reaction to the second LIV Tour event in Las Vegas.

There really is no better place to start your golf betting week so click on the link above and subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an edition of The Sweet Spot.

