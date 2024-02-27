The Sweet Spot | Cognizant Classic, SDC Championship & LIV Jeddah | Golf Betting Tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
It is Tuesday, so that means it's time to drop everything and listen to the latest episode of our great golf betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.
The game's greatest tipster Steve Palmer is on hand again to chat with Jack Reeve and give all the top tips for this week's tournaments with action on the PGA, DP World and LIV Tours all there for the boys to discuss.
Most of the attention at the Cognizant Open in Florida will be on Rory McIlroy, where the four-time Major winner will be looking to play himself back into form with The Masters at Augusta just around the corner.
Steve will be assessing McIlroy's chances along with the rest of the PGA National field, while the SDC Championship in South Africa looks set to be tightly contested as well.
And then there is Masters champion Jon Rahm heading the field for the LIV Jeddah, where there will be a few Green Jacket winners with one eye on a strong performance in Georgia in April.
There will also be time for Steve and Jack to look at what we learned from last week's Magical Kenya Open and Mexico Open, so it really is a show that you cannot afford to miss if you value your well-informed golf pointers.
So click on the link above and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an episode of golf betting's greatest podcast, The Sweet Spot.
