The Sweet Spot

Kenya Open & Mexico Open | The Sweet Spot | Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

Don't miss the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, as Steve Palmer teams up with Jack Reeve to discuss all the best bets from two great tournaments.

The DP World Tour heads to Africa for the Kenya Open at Muthaiga Country Club while this week's PGA Tour action comes from Vidanta Vallarta, which hosts the Mexico Open for the third consecutive season.

Our intrepid golf guru has four to follow in Kenya, including an accurate Scotsman, and he fancies a rising star of European golf to upstage defending champion Tony Finau in Mexico.

The team also reflects on last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where Hideki Matsuyama produced one of the great final-round performances to take the title.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe Champion

Published on 20 February 2024

Last updated 16:59, 20 February 2024

