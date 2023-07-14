Wimbledon women's singles final predictions & tennis betting tips: Jabeur can get it right this time around

Where to watch

BBC One & Eurosport 2, 2pm Saturday

Best bets

Ons Jabeur to win 2-0

2pts 6-5 bet365

Ons Jabeur to win 2-1

1pt 16-5 Hills

Wimbledon women's singles final predictions

Ons Jabeur came up agonisingly short in last year's Wimbedon final but the Tunisian is expected to make the most of her second bite at the cherry in this year's title-decider at the All England Club.

After losing to Elena Rybakina in last year's final, Jabeur will meet unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in this year's title match. And while Czech Vondrousova, who also has prior experience of playing in a major final, is no slouch on grass, Jabeur's greater experience of performing on the big stage could be decisive.

Vondrousova has already beaten Jabeur twice in 2023 - at the Australian Open and in Indian Wells. However, Jabeur, who is level at 3-3 with Vondrousova in their personal series, was not at her best in the first half of the year and it almost makes one wonder if she was readying herself for another crack at Wimbledon having gone so close last year.

Jabeur, seeded sixth at Wimbledon this year, already has a grass-court victory to her name over Vondrousova. That success came at Eastbourne two years ago and the Tunisian has come on leaps and bounds on the surface since.

In the last two rounds Jabeur, 28, has fought back from the loss of the opening set to defeat two of the best three players in the women's game - Rybakina in the quarter-finals and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last four - and she possesses confidence in her own game.

Jabeur admitted that in the past she would not have handled going behind well, but she's a fierce competitor these days, especially on grass.

So too is Vondrousova, though, and it would be folly to underestimate the chances of the 24-year-old left-hander, who won only four games against Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

Vondrousova is more mature these days and the fact she has seen off Kaia Kanepi, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina entitles her to huge respect. It also tells you that Jabeur, conqueror of Magdalena Frech, Zhuoxuan Bai, Bianca Andreescu and two-time champion Petra Kvitova before Rybakina and Sabalenka, is going to have to play close to her best to claim the title that eluded her grasp 12 months ago.

Rather than supporting Jabeur in the handicap markets, backing the favourite to win 2-0 and 2-1 in set betting, with two-thirds of the stake on the first outcome and one third on the second, may be the best option.

Jabeur has dropped three sets in the tournament, while Vondrousova has lost only two. Jabeur's came against powerhouses Andreescu, Rybakina and Sabalenka, while Vondrousova was taken the distance by her compatriot Bouzkova and Pegula.

But Vondrousova will do well to live with an opponent who won 76 and 74 per cent of her first-service points in those key outings against Rybakina and Sabalenka respectively.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.