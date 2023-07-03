Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day two

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Tuesday
Adrian Mannarino to beat Alexander Shevchenko
Francisco Cerundolo to beat Nuno Borges
Jiri Lehecka to beat Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Korda to beat Jiri Vesely
Mirra Andreeva to beat Xiyu Wang
Anhelina Kalinina to beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Alize Cornet to beat Nao Hibino
Beatriz Haddad Maia to beat Yulia Putintseva
Frenchman Adrian Mannarino has enjoyed a strong start to this year's grass-court swing, reaching the quarter-finals of Queen's and finishing as runner-up in Mallorca on Saturday. With form like that, he should have few issues seeing off Alexander Shevchenko in his Wimbledon opener.
This is only the second time Francisco Cerundolo has made the first round of Wimbledon but the Argentinian can make it count by beating Nuno Borges. Cerundolo warmed up for the season's third Grand Slam by winning the Eastbourne International at the weekend.
A runner-up in the doubles at Queen's last month, Jiri Lehecka made it past the first round at both the Australian Open and the French Open this year and can win his opener at another Grand Slam when faced with Sebastian Ofner.
Sebastian Korda is one of the brightest young players on the ATP Tour and showed his class on grass with a run to the Queen's semi-finals recently, taking down Dan Evans, Frances Tiafoe and Cameron Norrie in the process. The 22nd seed should be too strong for Jiri Vesely.
Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva battled through three qualifiers on her way to the third round at the French Open this year and has looked equally commanding in her Wimbledon qualifying matches. She can win her first-round clash with China's Xiyu Wang.
Anhelina Kalinina made the second round of Wimbledon for the first time last year and she looks a decent bet to repeat the feat by beating inexperienced Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Alize Cornet has not had things all her own way during this year's grass-court swing but she was a semi-finalist at the Nottingham Open last month and is a worthwhile selection to see off Nao Hibino of Japan.
Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia showed her Grand Slam pedigree with a run to the semi-finals of the French Open in June, eventually succumbing to Iga Swiatek, and the 13th seed should have few issues in her Wimbledon opener against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
