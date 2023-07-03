Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day two

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Tuesday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day two

Adrian Mannarino to beat Alexander Shevchenko

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Nuno Borges

Jiri Lehecka to beat Sebastian Ofner

Sebastian Korda to beat Jiri Vesely

Mirra Andreeva to beat Xiyu Wang

Anhelina Kalinina to beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Alize Cornet to beat Nao Hibino

Beatriz Haddad Maia to beat Yulia Putintseva

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Adrian Mannarino v Alexander Shevchenko

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino has enjoyed a strong start to this year's grass-court swing, reaching the quarter-finals of Queen's and finishing as runner-up in Mallorca on Saturday. With form like that, he should have few issues seeing off Alexander Shevchenko in his Wimbledon opener.

Francisco Cerundolo v Nuno Borges

This is only the second time Francisco Cerundolo has made the first round of Wimbledon but the Argentinian can make it count by beating Nuno Borges. Cerundolo warmed up for the season's third Grand Slam by winning the Eastbourne International at the weekend.

Jiri Lehecka v Sebastian Ofner

A runner-up in the doubles at Queen's last month, Jiri Lehecka made it past the first round at both the Australian Open and the French Open this year and can win his opener at another Grand Slam when faced with Sebastian Ofner.

Jiri Vesely v Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda is one of the brightest young players on the ATP Tour and showed his class on grass with a run to the Queen's semi-finals recently, taking down Dan Evans, Frances Tiafoe and Cameron Norrie in the process. The 22nd seed should be too strong for Jiri Vesely.

Mirra Andreeva v Xiyu Wang

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva battled through three qualifiers on her way to the third round at the French Open this year and has looked equally commanding in her Wimbledon qualifying matches. She can win her first-round clash with China's Xiyu Wang.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Anhelina Kalinina

Anhelina Kalinina made the second round of Wimbledon for the first time last year and she looks a decent bet to repeat the feat by beating inexperienced Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Nao Hibino v Alize Cornet

Alize Cornet has not had things all her own way during this year's grass-court swing but she was a semi-finalist at the Nottingham Open last month and is a worthwhile selection to see off Nao Hibino of Japan.

Beatriz Haddad Maia v Yulia Putintseva

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia showed her Grand Slam pedigree with a run to the semi-finals of the French Open in June, eventually succumbing to Iga Swiatek, and the 13th seed should have few issues in her Wimbledon opener against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport