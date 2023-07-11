Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day ten

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer from 1pm Wednesday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day ten

Carlos Alcaraz -4.5 games on handicap v Holger Rune

Christopher Eubanks to win at least one set v Daniil Medvedev

Elena Rybakina to beat Ons Jabeur

Madison Keys to win at least one set v Aryna Sabalenka

Carlos Alcaraz v Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz ended his fourth-round win over Matteo Berrettini with a victory margin of six games and the brilliant Spaniard looks well worth a punt to successfully concede a handicap start of 4.5 games to Holger Rune.

Daniil Medvedev v Christopher Eubanks

Daniil Medvedev is adept at bossing lower-ranked performers on many surfaces, but the Wimbledon third seed may find last-eight opponent Christopher Eubanks a stubborn customer. Eubanks, title winner in Majorca on grass earlier this month, has seen off Cam Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas and could win at least a set.

Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur will feel a lot better after dropping just three games in her rout of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16. But the Tunisian has not been at her peak in 2023 and Elena Rybakina, who beat Jabeur in three sets in last year's All England Club final, looks capable of franking the form in good style.

Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka

It's 1-1 in the personal series between this pair and while the Wimbledon second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has to be the market favourite, in reality, things may well be closer than the players' rankings suggest. Madison Keys beat Sabalenka on grass in Berlin in 2021 and the American can win at least a set this time.

